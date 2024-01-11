en English
Courts & Law

Former Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin Challenges MACC Probe with Judicial Review

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
In a move that has sent ripples across the political and financial spheres of Malaysia, former finance minister Daim Zainuddin and his family have responded to an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) by launching a judicial review application. The action, which targets both the MACC and the public prosecutor, represents a critical juncture in the ongoing probe linked to the Pandora Papers, a global exposé on offshore finance.

Seeking Clarity and Constitutional Integrity

The Zainuddin family’s main grievance lies in their claim of being uninformed about the detail of the investigation. Their knowledge of the probe has primarily been through news reports, a situation they argue violates their personal liberty and is unconstitutional. The family is not only asking the High Court to halt the MACC’s investigation but also demanding compensation and the return of all documents, assets, and monies seized.

The Pandora Papers Connection

The MACC’s investigation into Daim and his family began in February 2023, based on information from the Pandora Papers. Despite other Malaysians also being named in the Pandora Papers, Daim has pointed out that they have not been subjected to similar investigations or received notices from the MACC. The MACC has frozen assets, requested asset disclosure, and carried out raids, including the seizure of Ilham Tower owned by the Zainuddin family. The commission has also recorded statements from Daim’s wife and sons.

A Political Witch Hunt?

Daim has labelled the MACC’s probe a ‘political witch hunt,’ denying any involvement in corruption or wrongdoing by himself or his family. The timing of this review application is significant, with a hearing scheduled for January 16th with Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh.

The news of this judicial review comes alongside reports of a RM20 billion green steel project in Sabah, signalling the region’s advancement towards adopting green technology, as stated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. The project will be located at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (Sogip).

Courts & Law Malaysia
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

