Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault

Former doctor at Fairmont Regional Medical Center, Mark Mena Samaan, is embroiled in a civil lawsuit, accused of sexually assaulting a female patient in 2018. The plaintiff alleges that during a visit for a burn injury, Samaan made lewd remarks before assaulting her in the examination room. The ordeal reportedly continued with Samaan allegedly harassing her through phone calls, exploiting her contact information from her medical chart.

Defendant Denies Allegations

Representing himself in court, Samaan vehemently denies the allegations. His defense hinges on the assertion that the two were involved in a consensual relationship. However, the plaintiff’s camp maintains that the relationship was not consensual, putting the two parties at odds in their interpretation of the events.

Institutional Negligence Comes Under Fire

Beyond Samaan, the lawsuit also points an accusing finger at Wetzel County Hospital and ERx, LLC. The plaintiff accuses these medical institutions of gross negligence for failing to investigate Samaan’s alleged history of inappropriate behavior. The charges, if proven, could bring the institutions under severe scrutiny for their hiring and vetting processes.

License Revoked Amidst Allegations

The West Virginia Board of Medicine revoked Samaan’s license following corroborated allegations of sexual harassment, further complicating his defense. He also faces criminal charges in Ohio for unrelated domestic battery – a record that further taints his image. Samaan’s history of missing court dates and the denial of a stay of the trial by the judge, add more contours to this already complex case.

Plaintiff Seeks Damages and Legal Fees

The plaintiff seeks compensatory and punitive damages, along with legal fees and interest. The defense attorney, however, refrained from commenting on the lawsuit before the publishing of this article. Mark Mena Samaan’s case serves as a stark reminder of the power dynamics inherent in medical institutions and the pressing need for rigorous oversight.