Courts & Law

Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault

Former doctor at Fairmont Regional Medical Center, Mark Mena Samaan, is embroiled in a civil lawsuit, accused of sexually assaulting a female patient in 2018. The plaintiff alleges that during a visit for a burn injury, Samaan made lewd remarks before assaulting her in the examination room. The ordeal reportedly continued with Samaan allegedly harassing her through phone calls, exploiting her contact information from her medical chart.

Defendant Denies Allegations

Representing himself in court, Samaan vehemently denies the allegations. His defense hinges on the assertion that the two were involved in a consensual relationship. However, the plaintiff’s camp maintains that the relationship was not consensual, putting the two parties at odds in their interpretation of the events.

Institutional Negligence Comes Under Fire

Beyond Samaan, the lawsuit also points an accusing finger at Wetzel County Hospital and ERx, LLC. The plaintiff accuses these medical institutions of gross negligence for failing to investigate Samaan’s alleged history of inappropriate behavior. The charges, if proven, could bring the institutions under severe scrutiny for their hiring and vetting processes.

License Revoked Amidst Allegations

The West Virginia Board of Medicine revoked Samaan’s license following corroborated allegations of sexual harassment, further complicating his defense. He also faces criminal charges in Ohio for unrelated domestic battery – a record that further taints his image. Samaan’s history of missing court dates and the denial of a stay of the trial by the judge, add more contours to this already complex case.

Plaintiff Seeks Damages and Legal Fees

The plaintiff seeks compensatory and punitive damages, along with legal fees and interest. The defense attorney, however, refrained from commenting on the lawsuit before the publishing of this article. Mark Mena Samaan’s case serves as a stark reminder of the power dynamics inherent in medical institutions and the pressing need for rigorous oversight.

Courts & Law Health
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Courts & Law

