Former Ernst & Young Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination and Harassment

Davanne McCrady, a long-time receptionist for Ernst & Young, one of the Big 4 accounting firms, has filed a lawsuit against her former bosses, alleging them of harassing her based on her age and health condition. The lawsuit, which brings to light a serious case of workplace discrimination, has sent shockwaves throughout the corporate world.

Allegations of Discrimination and Harassment

McCrady, a Black woman who has been with the firm since 1999, states that her supervisors in the Los Angeles office stopped making necessary accommodations for her after she suffered a stroke in 2017. She claims to have been subjected to both racist and sexist remarks, adding to the toxicity of her work environment. McCrady’s allegations include being called ‘too old’ and ‘too sick’ to perform her duties and being criticized for not being comfortable with certain cleaning tasks.

Retaliation for Reporting Labor Law Violations

McCrady alleges that her ordeal didn’t stop at harassment and discrimination. She claims that after she reported labor law violations, her managers retaliated by demoting her. Eventually, she was fired, an action that she believes was not only discriminatory but also potentially unlawful.

Implications for Ernst & Young

The lawsuit against Ernst & Young could potentially prove to be a major blow to the company’s reputation. It raises serious questions about the firm’s workplace culture and its adherence to labor laws. The allegations of discrimination based on age, health condition, and race, along with the alleged retaliation for reporting labor law violations, point towards a grave disregard for employee rights.