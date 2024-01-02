en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Former Ernst & Young Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination and Harassment

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST
Former Ernst & Young Employee Files Lawsuit Alleging Discrimination and Harassment

Davanne McCrady, a long-time receptionist for Ernst & Young, one of the Big 4 accounting firms, has filed a lawsuit against her former bosses, alleging them of harassing her based on her age and health condition. The lawsuit, which brings to light a serious case of workplace discrimination, has sent shockwaves throughout the corporate world.

Allegations of Discrimination and Harassment

McCrady, a Black woman who has been with the firm since 1999, states that her supervisors in the Los Angeles office stopped making necessary accommodations for her after she suffered a stroke in 2017. She claims to have been subjected to both racist and sexist remarks, adding to the toxicity of her work environment. McCrady’s allegations include being called ‘too old’ and ‘too sick’ to perform her duties and being criticized for not being comfortable with certain cleaning tasks.

Retaliation for Reporting Labor Law Violations

McCrady alleges that her ordeal didn’t stop at harassment and discrimination. She claims that after she reported labor law violations, her managers retaliated by demoting her. Eventually, she was fired, an action that she believes was not only discriminatory but also potentially unlawful.

Implications for Ernst & Young

The lawsuit against Ernst & Young could potentially prove to be a major blow to the company’s reputation. It raises serious questions about the firm’s workplace culture and its adherence to labor laws. The allegations of discrimination based on age, health condition, and race, along with the alleged retaliation for reporting labor law violations, point towards a grave disregard for employee rights.

0
Courts & Law Health
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PEI RCMP Tackles Impaired Driving: 39 Cases in December

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Surge in Impaired Driving Incidents Prompts Enhanced RCMP Enforcement in PEI

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Court of Appeals Reaffirms Contractual Obligations in Historic Mill Development Dispute

By Rafia Tasleem

Off-Duty Minnesota Correctional Officers Step Up to Assist in Apprehending Suspect

By Waqas Arain

New Year's Eve Shooting Claims Life in Capitol Heights; Police Seek Pu ...
@Crime · 5 mins
New Year's Eve Shooting Claims Life in Capitol Heights; Police Seek Pu ...
heart comment 0
Roberto Flores: Charges Mounted after Violent Altercation with Police and Hospital Staff

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Roberto Flores: Charges Mounted after Violent Altercation with Police and Hospital Staff
California’s Gift Card Regulations: A Guide to Consumer Rights and Scam Prevention

By Mahnoor Jehangir

California's Gift Card Regulations: A Guide to Consumer Rights and Scam Prevention
California’s Regulations on Gift Cards Amid Rising Scams

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

California's Regulations on Gift Cards Amid Rising Scams
Global Spotlight on Protest Rights and Legal Compliance

By Salman Khan

Global Spotlight on Protest Rights and Legal Compliance
Latest Headlines
World News
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
24 seconds
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
51 seconds
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
58 seconds
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
1 min
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
1 min
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
1 min
St. Joseph-Ogden Spartans on Verge of Repeating History After Dominating Win
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
1 min
First Finger Print Bureau to Bolster Jammu and Kashmir Police's Investigative Capabilities
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
1 min
Jamie Carragher Applauds Eddie Howe's Strategy at Newcastle United
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
1 min
Dayton's DaRon Holmes II Earns Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app