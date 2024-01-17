Former Cal OES Employee Accuses Deputy Director of Sexual Harassment and Retaliation

In what is being termed as a glaring instance of workplace abuse, Kendra Bowyer, a former employee at the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), has lodged a lawsuit accusing Deputy Director Ryan Buras of sexual harassment and retaliation. The lawsuit further alleges that the agency's response to these serious allegations was grossly inadequate.

Buras's Apparent Pattern of Harassment

Bowyer's lawsuit contends that Buras, appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom, subjected her to a year-long ordeal of harassment commencing in 2020. This, despite similar allegations made by four other women in 2019, which, the lawsuit alleges, the agency failed to respond to appropriately. The allegations against Buras include inappropriate comments, attempts to isolate Bowyer in hotel rooms, and even an incident where the Deputy Director entered Bowyer's bed without her consent.

Allegations of Retaliation and Hostile Work Environment

The lawsuit seeks compensation for sexual harassment, retaliation, and the creation of a hostile work environment. Bowyer alleges that her experiences with Buras and the agency's inadequate response subjected her to such severe stress, anxiety, and depression that a doctor declared her 'totally disabled' in 2021. The lawsuit further alleges that after Bowyer rebuffed Buras's advances, she was cut off from resources necessary for her job, thereby adding to her distress.

Cal OES's Response and Bowyer's Legal Action

Cal OES has refrained from commenting on the specifics of the lawsuit, stating that it does not discuss personnel matters or active litigation. However, Cal OES spokesperson Brian Ferguson emphasized that sexual harassment contradicts the organization's values and will not be tolerated. The agency conducted an investigation into the allegations against Buras but concluded that no policy violations had occurred. Learning of similar allegations against Buras from a colleague, Bowyer decided to pursue legal action in response to the agency's findings.

As this case unfolds, it underscores the pressing need for robust mechanisms to address sexual harassment and retaliation within all organizations and sectors. The focus now rests on how the courts will handle this serious accusation against a senior official within the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.