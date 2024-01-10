Former Boston Police Officer Settles Sexism Lawsuit for $2.4 Million

Former high-ranking Boston Police Department officer Beth Donovan has settled a sexism lawsuit against the city of Boston for $2.4 million. The settlement comes in the wake of accusations of gender discrimination, a hostile work environment, and retaliation. The case was due to go to trial when the settlement was agreed upon.

Origins of the Dispute

The lawsuit stems from a June 2017 incident when Donovan, who served the department for 27 years, called 911 to report a loud high school graduation party at the home of her neighbor and fellow officer, Lieutenant Richard Driscoll. Following her confrontation with Driscoll and his wife about the disturbance, Donovan alleges she faced retaliation, including being belittled, ostracized, and stripped of her authority as Deputy Superintendent.

Lengthy Legal Battle

Donovan, the first woman to achieve the rank of deputy superintendent in the department’s Bureau of Field Services, was placed on paid administrative leave in May 2018 and later on paid medical leave. The city of Boston denied the allegations, citing Donovan’s ‘documented history of untruthfulness and misuse of her position.’

Implications of the Settlement

As part of the settlement, Donovan is required to retire. The formal agreement is still pending. Donovan’s lawyer has expressed hope that the case will bring about positive changes for other women in the force. The city’s Mayor’s office has refrained from commenting until all documents are finalized.