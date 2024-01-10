en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Former Boston Police Officer Settles Sexism Lawsuit for $2.4 Million

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
Former Boston Police Officer Settles Sexism Lawsuit for $2.4 Million

Former high-ranking Boston Police Department officer Beth Donovan has settled a sexism lawsuit against the city of Boston for $2.4 million. The settlement comes in the wake of accusations of gender discrimination, a hostile work environment, and retaliation. The case was due to go to trial when the settlement was agreed upon.

Origins of the Dispute

The lawsuit stems from a June 2017 incident when Donovan, who served the department for 27 years, called 911 to report a loud high school graduation party at the home of her neighbor and fellow officer, Lieutenant Richard Driscoll. Following her confrontation with Driscoll and his wife about the disturbance, Donovan alleges she faced retaliation, including being belittled, ostracized, and stripped of her authority as Deputy Superintendent.

Lengthy Legal Battle

Donovan, the first woman to achieve the rank of deputy superintendent in the department’s Bureau of Field Services, was placed on paid administrative leave in May 2018 and later on paid medical leave. The city of Boston denied the allegations, citing Donovan’s ‘documented history of untruthfulness and misuse of her position.’

Implications of the Settlement

As part of the settlement, Donovan is required to retire. The formal agreement is still pending. Donovan’s lawyer has expressed hope that the case will bring about positive changes for other women in the force. The city’s Mayor’s office has refrained from commenting until all documents are finalized.

0
Courts & Law United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
17 seconds ago
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic: A Closer Look
A fatal confrontation at a medical clinic in Nowra, New South Wales, led to the death of a man identified as Alexander Stuart Pinnock. The incident occurred when Pinnock, during a consultation, brandished a firearm, prompting a swift and lethal response from the police. A Disguised Past Pinnock, 34, had a history of impersonating a
Fatal Police Shooting at NSW Medical Clinic: A Closer Look
Sydney Police Crack Down on Organized Crime: Major Arrests Made
47 mins ago
Sydney Police Crack Down on Organized Crime: Major Arrests Made
Officer Injured During Larceny Investigation, Suspect At Large
47 mins ago
Officer Injured During Larceny Investigation, Suspect At Large
17-Year-Old Boy Shot at Home in Suspected Targeted Attack
7 mins ago
17-Year-Old Boy Shot at Home in Suspected Targeted Attack
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
8 mins ago
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Teenager Shot in Home: A Triggered Attack and a Reignited Debate
10 mins ago
Teenager Shot in Home: A Triggered Attack and a Reignited Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
6 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
7 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
7 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
7 mins
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
8 mins
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
8 mins
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
8 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
9 mins
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
10 mins
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app