Former Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Herman Bernard West Faces General Court-Martial

In a significant development, Lt. Col. Herman Bernard West, the erstwhile commander of the 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, is set to face a general court-martial this week. The charges against him are 'conduct unbecoming an officer and sexual harassment', as confirmed by the online court docket and further corroborated by I Corps spokesperson Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra. The charges were officially presented to a general court-martial on January 30th, with West's arraignment scheduled for February 8th.

Understanding The Gravity of a General Court-Martial

General courts-martial stand as the pinnacle of military trial forums, possessing the authority to impose severe sentences. In the military legal framework, their power is profound - they can levy penalties, including dismissal, which bears equivalence to a dishonorable or bad conduct discharge.

West's Removal and Subsequent Developments

West found himself removed from his commanding position in October, in the aftermath of an investigation that validated the allegations of sexual harassment against him. This confirmation comes from his attorney, Jason Wareham. The battalion, known for its HIMARS rocket artillery batteries, formerly under West's command, is a constituent of the 17th Field Artillery Brigade. A new commander has assumed control of the battalion in January.

The West Family and Its Military History

Lt. Col. Herman Bernard West is not the first in his family to face a military trial. He shares a familial link with Allen West, a former Army lieutenant colonel. Allen West was discharged from battalion command in 2003, following an incident of a mock execution involving a detained Iraqi policeman. He later emerged as a prominent conservative politician. Lt. Col. Jennifer Bocanegra emphasized that Herman West is presumed innocent until proven guilty, a cornerstone of the American judicial system.