Forensic Expert Testifies in Jennifer Dulos Case, Confirms Presence of Blood

In a significant turn of events at Stamford court, forensic expert Christine Roy, a retired state Forensic Lab employee, delivered crucial testimony in the Jennifer Dulos case. Roy confirmed the presence of human blood on various items, including a striped shirt, a bra, and a hard white material, all found along Albany Avenue. The items are part of a vast collection of evidence linked to the Jennifer Dulos case, which also includes objects from Dulos' home in New Canaan and a red Toyota Tacoma.

Testimony Sheds Light on Forensic Process

Roy shared insights into the meticulous process of testing for blood and obtaining samples for DNA analysis. She brought to light the immense care and precision involved in handling material evidence in such high-stake cases. However, Roy did not disclose any results beyond the confirmation of blood presence, leaving the courtroom anticipating further revelations.

Defense Questions Extensive Testing

Jon Schoenhorn, the defense attorney, recognized the confirmed presence of blood but raised questions about the broad testing of items. He criticized the thorough examination of objects that either tested negative for blood or for which blood presence was not confirmed. Schoenhorn argued that such a wide-ranging approach was unnecessary and time-consuming, hinting at a potential tactic to question the credibility of the forensic process in the trial.

Witness Account of Dulos' Interactions with Children

Adding another layer to the unfolding narrative, parenting supervisor Sidnee Streater testified about her observations during a supervised visit between Fotis Dulos and his children at Jennifer Dulos' residence. Streater noted that the couple's interactions were cordial, but there was no physical contact. Furthermore, Fotis Dulos did not enter Jennifer's home during the visit, an observation that could potentially influence the court's perception of the family dynamics.