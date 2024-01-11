en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Azerbaijan

Foreign Nationals’ Criminal Case Heads to Baku Court Amidst Tensions

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Foreign Nationals’ Criminal Case Heads to Baku Court Amidst Tensions

In a twist of international intrigue, the Baku Court on Grave Crimes is preparing to preside over the criminal case involving foreign citizens Yazdan Ramezanali and Javidankhelan Hossein. The Azerbaijani State Security Service has tied up its preliminary investigation, with the case now assigned to Judge Novruz Karimov. With a preparatory court hearing inked in for January 17, the wheels of justice are in motion.

French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Rejects Accusations

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs has swatted away allegations made by Azerbaijan of meddling in the country’s internal affairs. In a resolute move, the Ministry demanded the release of a French citizen previously held captive in Baku. The Ministry views the detention of the French citizen in Azerbaijan as arbitrary, adding to the escalating international tension by demanding an immediate release.

Implications for the Accused

Yazdan Ramezanali and Javidankhelan Hossein face serious charges. Accused of plotting to assassinate a foreign official during his visit to Azerbaijan, the stakes are high. If found guilty, they could be looking at a sentence ranging from 14 to 20 years, or even life imprisonment.

Additional Developments in Azerbaijan

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani police have unearthed ammunition in Khojavend. The Azerbaijan General Prosecutor’s Office has issued a stern warning that any disruption with the work of election commissions will lead to administrative and criminal liability. In a separate incident, a BTR (armored personnel carrier) belonging to Russian peacekeepers was involved in an accident in Azerbaijan’s Khankandi, resulting in one fatality and two injuries.

0
Azerbaijan Courts & Law Crime
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Azerbaijan

See more
12 hours ago
Azerbaijan's Diplomatic Journey: Insights from President Ilham Aliyev on NAM Leadership
In an enlightening discourse that cast new light on Azerbaijan’s role on the international stage, President Ilham Aliyev opened up about the country’s fulfilling experience as the leader of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). The discussion, conveyed through local TV channels, offered a deep-dive into the country’s diplomatic journey, underlining the lessons learned and the empowerment
Azerbaijan's Diplomatic Journey: Insights from President Ilham Aliyev on NAM Leadership
Azerbaijan Responds to France over Espionage Charges, Vows to Host Global Forums
1 day ago
Azerbaijan Responds to France over Espionage Charges, Vows to Host Global Forums
Azerbaijan and UAE Fortify Bonds with Strategic Partnerships and Green Energy Pacts
1 day ago
Azerbaijan and UAE Fortify Bonds with Strategic Partnerships and Green Energy Pacts
Azerbaijan Ascends in World Passport Index: Unveiling the Link Between Travel Freedom and Economic Progress
16 hours ago
Azerbaijan Ascends in World Passport Index: Unveiling the Link Between Travel Freedom and Economic Progress
Azerbaijan Announces 10.8% Pension Increase: A Financial Boost for Pensioners
22 hours ago
Azerbaijan Announces 10.8% Pension Increase: A Financial Boost for Pensioners
Azerbaijan Calls on France to End Interference Amid Arrest of French Citizen
1 day ago
Azerbaijan Calls on France to End Interference Amid Arrest of French Citizen
Latest Headlines
World News
Philippines Roundup: Feast of the Black Nazarene, Midterm Polls, Health Funding, and More
2 mins
Philippines Roundup: Feast of the Black Nazarene, Midterm Polls, Health Funding, and More
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Cornhole Champion Branson Oliver
2 mins
Tragic Accident Claims Life of Cornhole Champion Branson Oliver
O'Sullivan vs Hawkins: A Battle of Skill and Psychology at Alexandra Palace
2 mins
O'Sullivan vs Hawkins: A Battle of Skill and Psychology at Alexandra Palace
Colorado Senate Unveils New Bills Focused on Mental Health, Property Taxes, and Environmental Measures
2 mins
Colorado Senate Unveils New Bills Focused on Mental Health, Property Taxes, and Environmental Measures
Delhi University Admission Overview: Courses, Campuses, and Entrance Procedures
4 mins
Delhi University Admission Overview: Courses, Campuses, and Entrance Procedures
Zelensky Seeks Air-Defence Aid in Baltic Tour Amidst Russian Threat
5 mins
Zelensky Seeks Air-Defence Aid in Baltic Tour Amidst Russian Threat
Elderly Patient Neglected at Miri Hospital: A Symptom of a Bigger Problem
6 mins
Elderly Patient Neglected at Miri Hospital: A Symptom of a Bigger Problem
Ignored Warnings and Heated Debates: A Roundup of Today's Headlines
6 mins
Ignored Warnings and Heated Debates: A Roundup of Today's Headlines
Haylee Stokes Sets Scoring Record in High School Basketball
6 mins
Haylee Stokes Sets Scoring Record in High School Basketball
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
1 hour
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
2 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
7 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
10 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app