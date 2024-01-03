Florida District Court Certifies Conflict in Insurance Claim Case, Posing Potential Industry Upheaval

In a significant turn of events, the Third District Court of Appeal in Florida has certified a conflict to the state Supreme Court, involving a dispute over late claims in a first-party insurance case. The case represents a potential turning point in the handling of late insurance claims, with widespread implications for both policyholders and the broader legal framework of the insurance industry.

Unfolding the Case

The case arose when Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Pedro granted a final summary judgment in favor of the defendant, Citizen Property Insurance Co. This decision was subsequently affirmed by the Third District Court of Appeal. The plaintiffs in the case, Mario and Marlene Arce, took issue with the judgment, resulting in the current litigation.

The role of Citizen Property Insurance Co. in this case has been notably represented by attorney Kimberly Fernandes of Kelley Kronenberg, who has fervently defended the company’s stance on handling late insurance claims.

Legal Discrepancies & Conflicts

The court’s decision to certify the conflict suggests underlying legal discrepancies between the Third District Court of Appeal and the Fourth District Court of Appeal’s stance on similar matters. This certification signals a significant conflict within the legal interpretation of the state’s insurance claim laws.

Attorney Kimberly Fernandes likened adopting the Fourth District’s holding to making a sudden U-turn while driving at full speed without braking—an abrupt policy change that could disrupt the legal landscape and the operations of insurance companies.

Potential Implications

The outcome of this legal conflict could have far-reaching effects on the handling of late insurance claims by policyholders. It could also substantially alter the legal framework within which insurance companies operate, prompting a reassessment of their claim policies and legal strategies.

The court’s decision now rests with the Florida Supreme Court, showcasing the importance of this case and its potential to shape Florida’s insurance claim laws and regulations.