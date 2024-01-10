Florida Court Decisions Provide Defenses for Companies under FTSA

Recently, a series of court rulings in Florida have shed light on the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act (FTSA), paving the way for potential defenses for companies facing actions under the Act. These rulings have significant implications for businesses, providing clear guidelines and limitations for plaintiffs in FTSA class actions.

FTSA Amendments Apply Retroactively

In a case presided by the Middle District of Florida, it was ruled that amendments to the FTSA apply retroactively to pending uncertified class actions. This implies that plaintiffs who did not respond with a “STOP” to unsolicited messages and then wait fifteen days before filing a lawsuit, cannot maintain an FTSA class action.

Denial of Class Certification in a Separate Case

In another distinct case, the Florida Circuit Court denied class certification and granted partial summary judgment to a defendant. The court found that the plaintiff lacked standing as she had not suffered any concrete injury-in-fact. This judgment underlines the necessity for plaintiffs to demonstrate actual and quantifiable losses to maintain a class action under the FTSA.

Statutory Damages Under FTSA

The court further elucidated on the issue of statutory damages under the FTSA. It clarified that these damages are capped at $500 per action, not per violation. This delineation signifies a significant limitation for plaintiffs seeking statutory damages under the Act.

These recent court rulings provide a roadmap for companies defending against FTSA class actions. They indicate that plaintiffs face higher burdens of proof and limited potential damages, making it crucial for companies to understand and leverage these legal precedents in their defense strategies.