en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Florida Court Decisions Provide Defenses for Companies under FTSA

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Florida Court Decisions Provide Defenses for Companies under FTSA

Recently, a series of court rulings in Florida have shed light on the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act (FTSA), paving the way for potential defenses for companies facing actions under the Act. These rulings have significant implications for businesses, providing clear guidelines and limitations for plaintiffs in FTSA class actions.

FTSA Amendments Apply Retroactively

In a case presided by the Middle District of Florida, it was ruled that amendments to the FTSA apply retroactively to pending uncertified class actions. This implies that plaintiffs who did not respond with a “STOP” to unsolicited messages and then wait fifteen days before filing a lawsuit, cannot maintain an FTSA class action.

Denial of Class Certification in a Separate Case

In another distinct case, the Florida Circuit Court denied class certification and granted partial summary judgment to a defendant. The court found that the plaintiff lacked standing as she had not suffered any concrete injury-in-fact. This judgment underlines the necessity for plaintiffs to demonstrate actual and quantifiable losses to maintain a class action under the FTSA.

Statutory Damages Under FTSA

The court further elucidated on the issue of statutory damages under the FTSA. It clarified that these damages are capped at $500 per action, not per violation. This delineation signifies a significant limitation for plaintiffs seeking statutory damages under the Act.

These recent court rulings provide a roadmap for companies defending against FTSA class actions. They indicate that plaintiffs face higher burdens of proof and limited potential damages, making it crucial for companies to understand and leverage these legal precedents in their defense strategies.

0
Business Courts & Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
46 seconds ago
PayU Pioneers Sustainability with Robust ESG Initiatives
India’s premier online payment solutions provider, PayU, has made remarkable strides in the realms of sustainability and social responsibility through its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives launched in 2023. As a beacon in the industry, PayU has set a benchmark, not merely focusing on its business accomplishments, but also striving to redefine the role
PayU Pioneers Sustainability with Robust ESG Initiatives
Cement Prices in India Decline: An Analysis of Factors and Future Expectations
7 mins ago
Cement Prices in India Decline: An Analysis of Factors and Future Expectations
European Economic News: Spotlight on France's Industrial Production Figures
7 mins ago
European Economic News: Spotlight on France's Industrial Production Figures
Cuba Responds to Economic Crisis with Over 500% Fuel Price Hike
2 mins ago
Cuba Responds to Economic Crisis with Over 500% Fuel Price Hike
Philippine Lawmakers Champion Uniform Senior Citizen Discounts and Stricter Trade and Air Travel Regulations
3 mins ago
Philippine Lawmakers Champion Uniform Senior Citizen Discounts and Stricter Trade and Air Travel Regulations
Navigating the Rising Tide of FCCPA Lawsuits over After-Hours Billing Emails
3 mins ago
Navigating the Rising Tide of FCCPA Lawsuits over After-Hours Billing Emails
Latest Headlines
World News
Common Household Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer Risk, Study Finds
28 seconds
Common Household Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer Risk, Study Finds
Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala on the Verge of Surprising Move to Manchester United
54 seconds
Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala on the Verge of Surprising Move to Manchester United
OCC to Host Crucial Public Hearing on Appraisal Bias
1 min
OCC to Host Crucial Public Hearing on Appraisal Bias
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Shoplifting Allegations
1 min
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Shoplifting Allegations
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Shoplifting Allegations
2 mins
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman Steps Aside Amid Shoplifting Allegations
Democrats Support Biden's Authority on Immigration Parole Process
2 mins
Democrats Support Biden's Authority on Immigration Parole Process
Local School's Sports Meet Underscores Importance of Physical Fitness in Education
2 mins
Local School's Sports Meet Underscores Importance of Physical Fitness in Education
Brandon Wheat Kings Triumph in Overtime, Breaking Losing Streak
2 mins
Brandon Wheat Kings Triumph in Overtime, Breaking Losing Streak
Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Season: Gearing Up for a Competitive Ride
3 mins
Arizona Cardinals' 2024 NFL Season: Gearing Up for a Competitive Ride
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
57 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
8 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app