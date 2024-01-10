en English
Courts & Law

Fireworks Case at National Ploughing Championships Delayed Due to Forensic Backlogs

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Fireworks Case at National Ploughing Championships Delayed Due to Forensic Backlogs

Michael Ward, Martin Maughan, and Davey Joyce face allegations of possessing an assortment of fireworks during the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska in 2022. The charges against them include possession of Bad Boy Thunder Rockets, Fireshot roman candles, and Snakebite fireworks, known for their spectacular and potentially hazardous displays. The case, however, is caught in a procedural quagmire due to extensive backlogs at the forensic laboratory, which is tasked with confirming the nature of the seized items.

Forensic Backlog Delays Proceedings

In an era of swift information and rapid legal proceedings, this case represents a stark contrast. Garda Sergeant JJ Kirby reported the forensic testing, a pivotal part of the case, is currently experiencing about a nine-month delay. This backlog has resulted in a significant stall in the disclosure of evidence, a crucial factor in the proceedings.

Legal Implications and Responses

Suzanne Dooner BL, the legal counsel representing some of the defendants, made a compelling plea to the court. She requested the case be struck out due to the aforementioned delays, arguing these setbacks were compromising the defendants’ rights to a fair and timely trial.

However, the presiding Judge Nicola Andrews had a different perspective. She opted against a strike out, instead marking the case peremptory against the State for the first and second defendants. This move indicates a sense of urgency for the State to expedite the proceedings and resolve the case.

Third Defendant’s Case Adjourned

The third defendant, Davey Joyce, was not present in court. As a result, his case was adjourned without being marked peremptory, a decision that potentially gives him more legal leeway. The next hearing for all three men is scheduled for March 25 at the Portlaoise District Court. This event is eagerly anticipated, as it might give these three men, and indeed, the public, more clarity about the future course of this case.

Courts & Law Crime Ireland
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

