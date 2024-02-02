FIA Summons Aleema Khan Over Public Disturbance Allegations

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan has served a notice to Aleema Khan, sister of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The notice is in relation to accusations of creating public disturbance, inciting violence, and spreading fear through cyber means. Failure to respond to the summons could be perceived as an absence of defense on her part.

Summoned for Public Disturbance Allegations

Aleema Khan has been directed to appear before the FIA's cyber crime wing at their Cyber Crime Reporting Center at 11 am on February 3, 2024. The charges against her include intimidation, disorder, and fear-mongering, which are serious allegations with far-reaching implications.

State-led Prosecution

This inquiry against Aleema Khan is part of a state's case, indicating the seriousness of the allegations. The FIA has made it clear that should she fail to appear, it may be interpreted as a lack of defense from her side. This could potentially impact the outcome of the inquiry and subsequent proceedings.

Implications for PTI

This summons comes on the heels of a 14-year jail sentence handed to her brother, Imran Khan, and his wife, in the Toshakhana case. The implications of this inquiry for Aleema Khan and the PTI are yet to be seen. However, it certainly adds to the mounting challenges faced by the PTI and its leadership.