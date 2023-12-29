en English
Courts & Law

Female LAPD Officer Sues City of Los Angeles for Sexual Harassment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:59 pm EST
Female LAPD Officer Sues City of Los Angeles for Sexual Harassment

A sexual harassment lawsuit has been filed against the City of Los Angeles by a female LAPD officer, whose identity remains confidential. The lawsuit stems from an incident in which her husband, Brady Lamas, also an LAPD officer, shared explicit photos and videos of her with his colleagues. The sharing of these images, which took place between December 29, 2021, and January 24, 2022, on the Kik messaging app, has plunged the officer into over a year of sexual harassment from her peers.

The Fallout and the Lawsuit

After discovering the explicit images on her husband’s phone on January 30, the female officer referred to her husband as a ‘predator’. The shock and humiliation led her to file a lawsuit in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The lawsuit includes allegations of whistleblower retaliation and accuses the LAPD of failing to prevent both the sexual harassment and retaliation.

Charges Against Brady Lamas

Lamas is set to face a criminal trial on six counts of disorderly conduct for distributing the explicit material without the consent of his wife. Following the allegations, he was reassigned to home work pending an investigation, effective from January 31, 2022.

LAPD’s Response

In response to the lawsuit, the LAPD has stated that it is fully cooperating with both the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the District Attorney’s Office. The department expressed its concerns regarding the alleged off-duty conduct of the officer. However, the lawsuit claims that the LAPD did not take sufficient action to prevent the continued sharing of the images by officers.

The female officer is seeking unspecified damages for the sexual harassment and the hostile work environment she has been subjected to due to the actions of her husband and the inaction of the LAPD. This lawsuit marks yet another scandal related to explicit image sharing and harassment hitting the LAPD, suggesting a troubling pattern within the department.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

