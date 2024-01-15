Federal Lawsuit Alleges Decade-Long Sexual Misconduct at New Mexico State University

Shrouded in controversy, New Mexico State University (NMSU) now confronts a federal lawsuit launched by an anonymous student, Jane Doe, accusing one of its professors of prolonged sexual misconduct. The lawsuit, originally filed in state court in 2022 and later moved to federal court in November 2023, implicates the esteemed professor Joseph Berning of the Kinesiology Department in a decade-long pattern of sexual harassment and exploitation.

Unveiling the Allegations

The plaintiff alleges that Berning, over the years, harassed and groomed multiple female students, coercing them into sexual relationships. She further claims that Berning boasted about his actions without fear of repercussions. The university, she asserts, had knowledge of Berning's behavior as far back as 2013, when another female student reported him. Yet, instead of intervening effectively, NMSU allegedly let Berning's misconduct escalate unchecked.

NMSU's Alleged Inaction and Indifference

The lawsuit further accuses NMSU of mishandling a Title IX investigation that unearthed incriminating evidence against Berning. Instead of informing the victim and taking appropriate action, the university purportedly dismissed the proceedings and allowed Berning to retire with full benefits. Attorneys Paul Linnenberger and Meredith Baker, who represent the plaintiff, argue that NMSU's response was recklessly indifferent, bordering on malice.

Violated Civil Rights and Pending Litigation

Aside from accusing Berning of sexual misconduct, the lawsuit also accuses NMSU of silencing the plaintiff and violating her civil rights. The case was transferred to federal court on the grounds that the gender discrimination and equal protection rights allegations are constitutional matters. As this lawsuit unfolds, NMSU remains tight-lipped, declining to comment on the pending litigation.