Federal Lawsuit Accuses Knicks Owner Dolan of Sexual Assault; Other Sports News

In a shocking revelation, a woman named Kellye Croft has filed a federal lawsuit in Los Angeles, accusing James Dolan, owner of the New York Knicks, of sexual assault that allegedly took place a decade ago. Croft, a former massage therapist for the Eagles rock band, also alleges that Dolan set her up to be sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood magnate now serving a prison sentence for similar crimes. The plaintiff, seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages, has consented to be named publicly.

Allegations Against James Dolan

According to the lawsuit, Dolan coerced Croft into an unwanted sexual relationship in 2013. The lawsuit further alleges that Dolan arranged a meeting between Croft and Weinstein, which led to an assault by the latter. The lawsuit claims that Dolan was extremely assertive and pressured Croft into unwanted sexual intercourse with him. Dolan's attorney has refuted these allegations, claiming they have no merit.

