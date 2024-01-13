en English
Courts & Law

Federal Judge Declares Iowa’s Gender-Balance Requirement Unconstitutional

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
Federal Judge Declares Iowa’s Gender-Balance Requirement Unconstitutional

A landmark ruling by a federal judge in Iowa has declared the state’s gender-balance requirement for its State Judicial Nominating Commission unconstitutional. At the heart of the case, the Pacific Legal Foundation, a group with a history of challenging affirmative action and similar mandates, triumphed in their argument that the law violated the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause by representing individuals not as unique persons but as mere symbols of their gender.

Unconstitutionality of Gender-Balance Law

Judge Stephanie Rose, presiding over the case, ruled in favor of the Pacific Legal Foundation. She found that the state had failed to demonstrate that such measures were necessary to address past discrimination in the current context. The ruling thus permanently halts enforcement of the gender-balance requirement on the State Judicial Nominating Commission. This momentous decision is part of a broader initiative by the Pacific Legal Foundation to challenge similar laws across the United States.

A Victory for the Pacific Legal Foundation

The foundation, represented Iowans in the lawsuit, celebrated this as a significant legal victory, hoping it will pave the way for challenging similar gender-balance requirements in Iowa and other states. The ruling immediately blocks enforcement of the law and is considered a major win for the group, which seeks to abolish such requirements altogether.

Impact on Gender Equality

While the Pacific Legal Foundation views the ruling as a step toward eliminating what it sees as discriminatory laws, proponents of the gender-balance requirement express disappointment and concern. Figures like Connie Ryan from Justice Not Politics worry about the potential impact this could have on gender equality. This judicial decision arrives at a critical time when the Iowa Legislature is considering a bill to abolish the gender-balance requirement for all state boards and commissions, a move that Governor Kim Reynolds has publicly supported.

Courts & Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

