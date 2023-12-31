en English
Courts & Law

Federal Judge Halts Iowa School Book Ban, Teaching Restrictions Implementation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:31 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:41 pm EST
A federal judge in Iowa has instituted a preliminary injunction against significant sections of a new law aimed at banning books from public school libraries that portray a “sex act.” This law also prohibited teaching about “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” in public schools up to the sixth grade. The law, which Republican Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed, was viewed as “incredibly broad” by U.S. District Judge Stephen Locher. The enforcement of this law had already led to removing hundreds of books from school libraries. The injunction will remain in effect while the legal challenges to the law proceed through the courts.

Legislative Overreach and Freedom of Speech

The law that was put on hold by the federal judge was set to take effect on January 1, but it had already impacted school libraries across Iowa. Judge Locher referred to the law as imposing a puritanical ‘pall of orthodoxy’ over school libraries, essentially curtailing the freedom of speech and thought in educational institutions. The law’s section on gender identity and sexual orientation in grades K-6 was written in such a sweeping manner that recognizing any relationship could potentially violate the law.

Implications of the Injunction

This injunction against the law puts a temporary stop to the enforcement of two parts of the state law that aimed to ban books and curriculum from schools that discuss gender identity or sexual orientation. The judge termed the ban as ‘incredibly broad’ and pointed out that its implementation has already led to the removal of hundreds of books from Iowa libraries. The law, in its current form, restricts education about gender identity and sexual orientation. Governor Kim Reynolds, who signed the bill, expressed disappointment in the ruling, stating that instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation has no place in kindergarten through sixth grade classrooms.

Wider Impact and Legal Challenges

Similar laws have been enacted in other states, leading to a chilling effect and the removal of books Similar laws have been enacted in other states, leading to a chilling effect and the removal of books from libraries. The ban, which was set to be enforced, has led teachers and school districts to remove books out of fear of being penalized for failing to do so. Many teachers have reduced or eliminated book collections in their classrooms for fear of retaliation or discipline. This ban will now be on hold until the case is further litigated. The injunction is a significant step in the ongoing legal challenges against laws that aim to restrict freedom of speech and education about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.

Courts & Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

