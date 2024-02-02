Federal High Court Upholds IGP's Authority to Prosecute Terrorism Charges

In a significant ruling, the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the application of five individuals linked with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, seeking to halt their prosecution on terrorism charges by the Inspector General of Police (IGP). The application was led by Edison Ehie, Chief of Staff to the governor, who asserted that only the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice has the authority to initiate terrorism charges. Their plea was, however, rejected by the court.

Noteworthy Decision by the Federal High Court

The court ruled that Ehie lacked the legal standing to request dismissal of the charges. His contention that the charges were outside the jurisdiction of the IGP was also dismissed. Justice Bolaji Olajuwon, presiding over the case, ruled that Ehie, not being a defendant in the charge, had no legal right to make such a plea. Thus, the court upheld the authority of the IGP in this matter, setting a precedent in cases of terrorism charges.

Implications of the Ruling

This ruling represents a major shift, reinforcing the authority of the IGP to prosecute terrorism-related crimes. It dismisses the argument that such powers are exclusive to the AGF and Minister of Justice. The court's decision implies that the IGP can now proceed with the prosecution of the accused on the grounds of terrorism. This ruling may have far-reaching implications in the prosecution of terrorism-related crimes in the country.

Next Steps

Following the court's decision, the accused individuals, including Ehie, must appear in court to enter their plea in the terrorism charges. The court also advised Ehie to present himself to the police if he was not in hiding. The defendants arraigned pleaded not guilty and were remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending their bail hearings. This case, thus, continues to hold the nation's attention as it progresses further.