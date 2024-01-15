Federal Court to Hear Arguments Against New Hampshire's 'Banned Concepts' Law

A landmark hearing is set to transpire at the U.S. District Court in Concord, New Hampshire, where a contentious law concerning the teaching of 'banned concepts' will be challenged. The lawsuit, AFT-NH/Mejia/Philibotte/NEA-NH et al v. Edelblut et al, targets a state law that ostensibly aims to prevent discrimination but is criticized for limiting classroom conversations on race, sexism, and more.

The Controversial 'Banned Concepts' Law

Enacted as part of a budget trailer bill, the law in question prohibits educators from asserting that any individual is inherently racist or that one race or sex is superior to another. Its supporters maintain that it seeks to prevent discrimination. Critics, however, decry it as a tool that hampers necessary dialogue about marginalized communities and historical perspectives.

The Lawsuit: A Fight for First Amendment Rights

The plaintiffs, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of New Hampshire, comprise two school administrators and the National Education Association - New Hampshire (NEA-NH). They contend that the law is unconstitutionally vague and infringes upon First Amendment rights. The lawsuit is backed by a broad coalition of organizations and law firms, signaling the far-reaching interest and potential impact of this case.

Previous Legal Implications

This isn't the first time the law has faced legal scrutiny. U.S. District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro previously denied the state's motion to dismiss the case, citing the law's vagueness and the severe consequences teachers could face. This lawsuit is the fourth legal challenge to a banned concepts law in the U.S. that has reached a similar finding, suggesting a broader, national conversation about the intersection of education and social issues.