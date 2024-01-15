Federal Court Reschedules Hearing of Convicted 22-Year-Old to March 21

In a recent development, the Federal Court in Putrajaya has rescheduled the hearing of a 22-year-old man’s appeal to March 21.

The man was convicted for the murder of 23 people in a fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Tahfiz Centre in 2017. The hearing, initially set for February 21, has been postponed.

The accused was only 16 years old when he allegedly committed the crime. On August 17, 2020, the High Court found him guilty and ordered him to be detained indefinitely at the discretion of the Yang-di-Pertuan Agong, Malaysia’s monarch, due to his age at the time of the crime.

Acquittal of Second Youth and Legal Nuances

The High Court acquitted a second youth, also involved in the case, who has not been appealed against by the prosecution.

The convicted youth was charged with 23 counts of murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, which typically mandates the death penalty. However, the Child Act 2001 prevented the death penalty, as he was underage at the time of the offence.

Previous Dismissal of Appeal

His appeal was previously dismissed by the Court of Appeal on September 11, last year, which upheld his conviction and sentence.

This case continues to be a focal point in the Malaysian legal system and society, raising questions around the justice for victims and the rights of underage offenders.