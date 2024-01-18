Appeals Court Overturns Pennsylvania's Gun Restrictions for 18- to 20-Year-Olds

On Thursday, a federal appeals court declared unconstitutional Pennsylvania laws barring 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying firearms in public during a state of emergency. The ruling invoked a landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that expanded gun rights.

Victory for Second Amendment Rights

The court's 2-1 verdict overturned a previous lower court ruling, effectively claiming that the state's laws violated the plaintiffs' Second Amendment rights. The decision has been heralded as a significant victory for gun rights groups and young Pennsylvanians who challenged the state restrictions. The entities involved in the lawsuit included the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) and the Second Amendment Foundation, organizations committed to defending constitutional rights, including the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

Extended Implications of the Ruling

The court rejected the opposing argument that 18-to-20-year-olds are not part of 'the people' protected by the Second Amendment. They contended that if 18th-century norms were strictly adhered to, the definition of 'the people' would be severely restricted to white, landed men. The majority opinion emphasized that the term 'the people' should ideally encompass all adult Americans, irrespective of their age.

Potential Appeal to the Supreme Court

While the Pennsylvania State Police are reviewing the ruling and have refrained from commenting, there is potential for this case to be appealed to the Supreme Court, which could have broader implications. Legal experts have noted the significance of this decision as a major win for gun rights.