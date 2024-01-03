Federal Circuit Upholds Denial of Preliminary Injunction in DexCom vs Abbott Patent Dispute

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) has delivered a precedent-setting judgement in the patent dispute between DexCom Inc. and Abbott Diabetes Care Inc. The court upheld a previous ruling by a district court denying DexCom a preliminary injunction which would have blocked Abbott from filing inter partes review (IPR) petitions.

Background of the Dispute

The legal battle between DexCom Inc. and Abbott Diabetes Care Inc. goes back to a settlement and license agreement made in 2014 over a patent dispute involving glucose monitoring systems. This agreement included a Covenant Period and a forum selection clause, which DexCom claimed Abbott violated by filing IPR petitions after the Covenant Period.

Judgement Dissected

The district court, however, found that the agreement did not preclude the filing of IPR petitions after the Covenant Period because they were permitted during the Covenant Period. Based on this interpretation, the court denied DexCom’s motion for a preliminary injunction. DexCom appealed, citing precedential cases supporting its interpretation of the forum selection clause.

CAFC’s View

The CAFC noted that the cases presented by DexCom did not share the specific circumstances of this agreement, which included exceptions allowing for the filing of IPRs. The CAFC disagreed with the district court on the likelihood of DexCom’s success in its breach of contract counterclaim but declared the error harmless, as the preliminary injunction was still rightfully denied.

Due to this, the CAFC did not address the other factors for the injunction and upheld the denial. This marks a significant decision in patent law, particularly in the context of agreements that include forum selection clauses and their potential implications for IPR filings.