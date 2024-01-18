Fayette County Courthouse Closes in Anticipation of Winter Storm

The Fayette County Courthouse and all courts in the county will remain closed on January 19, 2024, in the face of an impending winter storm. This decision was announced via an administrative order from Paul M. Blake Jr., the Chief Judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit, and supported by the Fayette County Commission. The storm warning predicts a significant snowfall of 6-8 inches, prompting this preemptive measure to ensure safety during the harsh weather conditions.

Rescheduled Arraignments and Continuation of Duties

All arraignments initially set for January 19 have now been rescheduled for January 26. The court times have been allocated to Judge Thomas Ewing and Judge Blake. Despite the closure of the courthouse, the county's magistrates and mental hygiene commissioners have been directed to continue fulfilling their on-call assignments.

Extended Closure and Filing Deadlines

The courthouse won't reopen until January 22, or until the court issues a new order. This extended closure pushes all filing deadlines until normal court operations can resume. The county administration is prioritizing the safety of its residents and court staff over routine court operations during this severe weather event.

Precautionary Measures for the Winter Storm

The decision to close the courthouse and courts demonstrates a commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the public and court staff. The Fayette County Commission's decision illustrates a proactive approach to handling the predicted winter storm, minimizing the potential risks and disruptions posed by the inclement weather.