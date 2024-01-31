Fatal Shooting Suspect Shaveon Boyd Makes Court Appearance

In a chilling case that has gripped the Taylor Berry neighborhood, Shaveon Boyd, a 29-year-old man from Pekin, Indiana, had his day in court on Wednesday. The Louisville Metro Police Department, following their methodical investigation, had apprehended Boyd earlier in the month in Fayette County, Ohio, in connection with a fatal shooting incident.

Details of the Shooting

The cold-blooded shooting occurred on January 9, at a residence in the 3300 block of Utah Avenue. The victim was identified as 31-year-old William Kannamore. Kannamore, despite the best efforts of the medical staff at UofL Hospital, succumbed to his injuries, casting a heavy pall of grief over his loved ones.

Charges Against Boyd

Boyd now faces the grave charges of murder and wanton endangerment. The latter charge is particularly alarming as it stems from allegations that Boyd did not stop at Kannamore. He is also accused of shooting at another individual during the same incident, showing a reckless disregard for human life.

The Legal Path Ahead

The court documents reveal that Boyd's bond has been set at $75,000. This is just the beginning of a long legal journey for Boyd as the case continues to unfold. The court appearance marked another step in the pursuit of justice for William Kannamore and the other victim of this alleged wanton endangerment.