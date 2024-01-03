Farmington Man’s Murder Trial Delayed: A Tale of Twisted Facts and Delayed Justice

Jason Ross Dunigan, a Farmington resident, is staring down the barrel of capital murder charges, his fate to be decided in a trial now delayed to July 16. The postponement is a result of a court-ordered mental competency examination, set to take place at the Arkansas State Hospital in April. The trial, originally scheduled for September 2022, has been reset multiple times.

Behind the Delay

The crux of the delay lies in the backlog at the Arkansas State Hospital. Amidst this administrative hurdle, the court is waiting for the mental competency examination of Dunigan. Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett elucidates that the case has been repeatedly reset due to the defense of mental disease or defect.

The Alleged Crime

Dunigan stands accused of the brutal murder of his wife, Amber Dunigan. The chilling incident occurred in May 2021. Amber was found lifeless inside her car on Arkansas 16 west of Fayetteville. A police investigation concluded that she had been shot in the head. The evidence stacked against Dunigan includes a piece of fabric from his work shirt, found at the scene, which matches the one apparently used to muffle the gunshot. Furthermore, discrepancies were discovered in his home surveillance system during the time of the murder, casting a shadow of suspicion.

Contradictions and Revelations

Vehicle data further contradicts Dunigan’s rendition of events. Adding to the twisted tale, an alleged sexual relationship between Dunigan and the family’s live-in babysitter surfaced during the investigation. Issues regarding a life insurance policy also came to light. Dunigan, if convicted, could face the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole. Currently, he is free on a $250,000 bond while awaiting trial.