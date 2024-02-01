Family Pursues Civil Rights Case After Camarillo Woman's Murder by Son

In a chilling account of negligence and alleged malfeasance, the family of Tomoko Hoetzlein, a Camarillo resident brutally murdered by her son David Hoetzlein, is pursuing a federal civil rights case. The suit indicts multiple defendants, including Ventura County, the City of Camarillo, Aurora Vista del Mar Hospital, and Dr. Tim Park, for their purported role in the tragic incident.

A Mother's Plea Ignored

Before her untimely death in June 2022, Tomoko had expressed fears about the potential danger posed by her son if he returned home. Despite her desperate pleas, David Hoetzlein was released from Aurora Vista del Mar Hospital in Ventura, where he had been under the care of Dr. Tim Park. David had been detained at the hospital under a 5150 hold, a procedure for involuntary detention of individuals posing a significant threat to themselves or others. Yet, these pleas fell on deaf ears, and the result was a horrifying episode of matricide.

Question of 'Color of Law'

Central to the case is the issue of whether Dr. Park and, by extension, the hospital were acting under 'color of law'. As per the argument of Mao Cardenas, Tomoko's daughter, Dr. Park's actions check the boxes for 'color of law' criteria as they were providing a public function, involved joint action with the state, demonstrated governmental compulsion or coercion, and had a government nexus.

Seeking Accountability

As the case unfolds, Cardenas and her legal team are seeking accountability for Tomoko's death. They demand justice for a preventable tragedy that occurred due to negligence and a blatant disregard for a mother's plea. In response, Ventura County has revoked Aurora Vista's license and resumed responsibility for 5150 holds at Hillmont Psychiatric Center in Ventura. The defendants, however, are seeking dismissal of the case, leading to a legal battle that resonates with questions of duty, negligence, and the value of human life.