Courts & Law

Faith-Based Rehabilitation Program Sparks Legal Dispute in Minnesota

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
Faith-Based Rehabilitation Program Sparks Legal Dispute in Minnesota

Anthony Schmitt, a Christian instructor, finds himself entangled in a legal quagmire with the Minnesota Correctional Facility. The bone of contention is the cancellation of his faith-based rehabilitation program, ‘The Quest for Authentic Manhood.’ The program, initiated in 2012, was discontinued in July 2023 by DOC Assistant Commissioner Jolene Rebertus. The cancellation was triggered by concerns that the program was disseminating ideas inconsistent with the department’s tenets of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Dispute Over Program’s Content

Rebertus accused the program of portraying an exclusive image of heterosexual men and relationships. This, coupled with its reinforcement of traditional gender roles, was deemed incompatible with the department’s values. The program’s focus on complementarian teachings on marriage and gender has raised questions about its relevance in a diverse and inclusive society.

Schmitt Fights Back

Pushing back against the cancellation, Schmitt has launched a legal battle. He argues that the decision infringes upon his religious beliefs. In his defense, he points to the program’s positive influence on inmates. His lawsuit is backed by the Upper Midwest Law Center and True North Legal. Schmitt’s lawsuit cites the Supreme Court’s 2021 decision in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, asserting that faith can potentially play a crucial role in rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

Bigger Questions Arise

The case has sparked a broader debate on the role of faith-based programs within secular institutions. It calls into question the delicate balance between religious freedom and institutional policies promoting inclusivity. Meanwhile, the DOC remains tight-lipped, citing ongoing litigation. However, this silence has done little to quell the controversy surrounding this case, with Schmitt’s supporters and critics locked in a polarizing debate about the role of religion in rehabilitation.

Courts & Law United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

