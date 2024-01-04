en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Explosive Epstein Documents Suggest Former President Clinton, Under Alias John Doe 36, Linked to Underage Girls

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Explosive Epstein Documents Suggest Former President Clinton, Under Alias John Doe 36, Linked to Underage Girls

In a significant development, a New York federal court recently unsealed documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, revealing over 150 names associated with the late financier. Epstein, who faced federal child sex trafficking charges before his death in a New York jail, has long been linked with several influential figures worldwide. The unsealing of these documents is part of a lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, who has been convicted for her role in his sex trafficking enterprise.

Unearthing High-Profile Connections

The documents disclosed are part of a lawsuit that Giuffre settled in 2017. They include several prominent individuals, including former President Bill Clinton, who appears under the pseudonym John Doe 36. The documents suggest that Clinton had a close relationship with Epstein and Maxwell. One witness even claimed Epstein indicated Clinton’s preference for young girls. Other notable names include George Mitchell, Jean Luc Brunel, Bill Richardson, Marvin Minsky, and Tom Pritzker.

Allegations and Acquittals

Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell to have sex with various high-profile men, including Prince Andrew and billionaire Glenn Dubin. Interestingly, former President Donald Trump is not alleged to have received a massage from any of Epstein’s girls, seemingly exempting him from direct involvement in the case.

The Path to Transparency

The unsealing of these documents follows a court order by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska to release materials after January 1. Preska also granted a 30-day extension for the disclosure of names, including one woman, due to concerns of physical harm if her identity is revealed. The release of these names will allow the public to learn more about the scale and scope of Epstein’s racket and how he managed to get away with it for so long.

With the revelation of these names, the Epstein case takes on a new dimension, casting a shadow on several high-profile individuals. As the labyrinth of Epstein’s connections continues to unravel, the world watches with bated breath, anticipating further disclosures.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
1 min ago
Sandiganbayan Rejects Dismissal Requests in Major Graft Case
In a landmark move, the Sandiganbayan, a special appellate collegial court in the Philippines, has denied the requests from former Palawan Governor Joel Reyes and several other officials to dismiss a total of 159 criminal charges against them. These charges, filed by the Ombudsman in 2017, are linked to allegations of graft involving an astounding
Sandiganbayan Rejects Dismissal Requests in Major Graft Case
Dudong Assemblyman Calls for Zero-Tolerance Approach to Crime After Sibu Shooting
8 mins ago
Dudong Assemblyman Calls for Zero-Tolerance Approach to Crime After Sibu Shooting
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
13 mins ago
From Gridiron Glory to Keeping the Peace: James Gmiter's Transition into Law Enforcement
Palo Alto Crime Report: A Week's Snapshot and a Tale of Transformation in East Palo Alto
3 mins ago
Palo Alto Crime Report: A Week's Snapshot and a Tale of Transformation in East Palo Alto
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maison Solutions Inc. Over IPO Misrepresentations
6 mins ago
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maison Solutions Inc. Over IPO Misrepresentations
Cork Man to Face Court for Illegal Firearm Possession
6 mins ago
Cork Man to Face Court for Illegal Firearm Possession
Latest Headlines
World News
Vancouver's Integrity Commissioner Clears Mayor and Councillors over Rolling Stones Concert Promotion
44 seconds
Vancouver's Integrity Commissioner Clears Mayor and Councillors over Rolling Stones Concert Promotion
Australian SMEs Kick-start 2024 with Innovative Resolutions
51 seconds
Australian SMEs Kick-start 2024 with Innovative Resolutions
Maharashtra CM Pledges 'Liberation' of Controversial Religious Site
53 seconds
Maharashtra CM Pledges 'Liberation' of Controversial Religious Site
Arizona Wildcats' Defensive Concerns: A Challenge or Opportunity?
58 seconds
Arizona Wildcats' Defensive Concerns: A Challenge or Opportunity?
Compassionatomy: UC San Diego's Innovative Approach to Humanistic Medical Education
1 min
Compassionatomy: UC San Diego's Innovative Approach to Humanistic Medical Education
Firat Urges Kenyan Government to Boost Football Infrastructure
1 min
Firat Urges Kenyan Government to Boost Football Infrastructure
Honolulu Unveils Updated Rules for Shore Water Events with Community Input
1 min
Honolulu Unveils Updated Rules for Shore Water Events with Community Input
Legal Challenge Seeks to Disqualify Rep. Scott Perry Using 14th Amendment Insurrection Clause
1 min
Legal Challenge Seeks to Disqualify Rep. Scott Perry Using 14th Amendment Insurrection Clause
The FDA Modernization Act 2.0: A Paradigm Shift in Drug Testing
2 mins
The FDA Modernization Act 2.0: A Paradigm Shift in Drug Testing
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
7 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app