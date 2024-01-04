Explosive Epstein Documents Suggest Former President Clinton, Under Alias John Doe 36, Linked to Underage Girls

In a significant development, a New York federal court recently unsealed documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case, revealing over 150 names associated with the late financier. Epstein, who faced federal child sex trafficking charges before his death in a New York jail, has long been linked with several influential figures worldwide. The unsealing of these documents is part of a lawsuit filed by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, who has been convicted for her role in his sex trafficking enterprise.

Unearthing High-Profile Connections

The documents disclosed are part of a lawsuit that Giuffre settled in 2017. They include several prominent individuals, including former President Bill Clinton, who appears under the pseudonym John Doe 36. The documents suggest that Clinton had a close relationship with Epstein and Maxwell. One witness even claimed Epstein indicated Clinton’s preference for young girls. Other notable names include George Mitchell, Jean Luc Brunel, Bill Richardson, Marvin Minsky, and Tom Pritzker.

Allegations and Acquittals

Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell to have sex with various high-profile men, including Prince Andrew and billionaire Glenn Dubin. Interestingly, former President Donald Trump is not alleged to have received a massage from any of Epstein’s girls, seemingly exempting him from direct involvement in the case.

The Path to Transparency

The unsealing of these documents follows a court order by U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska to release materials after January 1. Preska also granted a 30-day extension for the disclosure of names, including one woman, due to concerns of physical harm if her identity is revealed. The release of these names will allow the public to learn more about the scale and scope of Epstein’s racket and how he managed to get away with it for so long.

With the revelation of these names, the Epstein case takes on a new dimension, casting a shadow on several high-profile individuals. As the labyrinth of Epstein’s connections continues to unravel, the world watches with bated breath, anticipating further disclosures.