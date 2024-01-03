Exploring the Complex Intersection of AI and Intellectual Property Law

Intellectual property concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) take center stage in the December edition of the Akin Intelligence Podcast. Featuring a discussion with intellectual property partner David Vondle, the podcast navigates the complex intersection of AI with courts and federal policy. The conversation uncovers the intricacies of legislative proposals relating to AI, such as those addressing deepfakes and the use of public figures’ images and voices. The podcast sheds light on the role of Congress and the judiciary in determining how AI-generated content is treated under existing IP law.

AI and Copyright Law: A Complex Terrain

Historically, a human has to be the creator for a work to be copyrightable. However, AI’s role as a creator complicates matters. U.S. decisions indicate that AI cannot be the creator and, therefore, AI-generated works are not protected by copyright. Nonetheless, these works can infringe upon others’ copyrights, creating potential legal liabilities for AI tool providers.

Potential Solutions and Lingering Challenges

The podcast also explores the possibility of human modification making AI-generated work copyrightable. It delves into the challenges creators face from their works being used to train AI models without permission. The discussion also touches on the fair use doctrine, a statutory defense to copyright infringement. The conversation illuminates the possible legal solutions and the challenges that persist in the evolving landscape of AI and IP law.

Implications for AI Companies and Content Creators

The podcast aims to clarify the complex legal landscape surrounding IP and AI, with a particular focus on the implications for content creators and AI companies. The discussion underscores the importance of understanding the nuanced relationship between AI and IP law, encouraging stakeholders to stay informed and adapt to the evolving legal landscape.