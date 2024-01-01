en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Experts Call for Swift Resolution in Judiciary Amid AI Debate and Israel’s Power Struggle

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Experts Call for Swift Resolution in Judiciary Amid AI Debate and Israel’s Power Struggle

In a critical juncture of the law and justice system, legal experts are rallying for the judiciary to expedite the settlement of cases, particularly those dealing with constitutional appeals, human rights issues, and Supreme Court petitions. The call for speed stems from a growing concern that lagging judicial processes result in certain cases being superseded by events, thereby diminishing the timeliness and pertinence of judicial rulings.

Efficiency: The Cornerstone of Justice

These experts argue that a more effective and prompt judicial system would guarantee the efficient administration of justice and uphold the rule of law. The importance of this call for faster resolution cannot be overstated as it addresses the persistent worry that justice delayed equates to justice denied. This urgency is especially paramount in matters of significant public interest and constitutional gravity.

AI: A Double-edged Sword

In his annual report, Chief Justice John Roberts weighed in on the potential and pitfalls of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) in federal courts. Roberts underscored the necessity for caution and humility in employing AI in the legal profession, while also recognizing its prospective role in making courts more accessible for individuals with limited resources.

This discourse on AI’s role in the justice system coincides with a period when the ethical practices of the justices are under scrutiny, and the court is about to navigate an election year, which will likely involve ongoing criminal cases against former President Trump. Furthermore, Roberts made a prediction that even though human judges will continue to preside, the judicial work will undeniably be influenced by AI.

Israel’s Supreme Court: A Power Struggle Unfolds

In an international perspective, Israel’s Supreme Court recently annulled a law intended to curtail its powers. Passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government, the law came under fire as Netanyahu asserted that the Supreme Court had exceeded its authority and counteracted the voters’ will and the nation’s interest.

The judicial reform law was initially approved by parliament in July as part of a larger makeover plan, sparking mass protests that nearly led the nation to a deadlock. The court’s decision to quash the law could instigate a struggle for authority between the governing coalition and Israel’s judicial body, setting up a potential constitutional crisis.

0
Courts & Law Human Rights
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Authorities Seize $10M Worth of Narcotics: A Glimpse into the Scale of Drug Trafficking

By BNN Correspondents

Uncollectable VAT Arrears and Bitcoin's Bullish Future: A Tale of Two Financial Scenarios

By Rizwan Shah

Quebec Court of Appeal Upholds Ruling on Biased Press Release by Police Watchdog

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Holkham Hall Dispute: A Battle Over Land Rights in England's North Norfolk Coast

By Salman Akhtar

New Year's Eve Tragedy: 19-year-old Fatally Shot by Police in Winnipeg ...
@Canada · 2 hours
New Year's Eve Tragedy: 19-year-old Fatally Shot by Police in Winnipeg ...
heart comment 0
Canada’s Border Agency Eyes Increased Role for Detector Dogs

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's Border Agency Eyes Increased Role for Detector Dogs
Legal Experts Urge Judiciary to Expedite Resolution of Court Cases

By Wojciech Zylm

Legal Experts Urge Judiciary to Expedite Resolution of Court Cases
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Fatal House Fire in South Surrey

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Day Tragedy: Fatal House Fire in South Surrey
Series of Gunpoint Sexual Assaults in Nashville Sparks Community Alert

By BNN Correspondents

Series of Gunpoint Sexual Assaults in Nashville Sparks Community Alert
Latest Headlines
World News
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
38 seconds
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
4 mins
Poland, Led by Iga Swiatek, Secures Quarter-Final Spot at the United Cup
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
5 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Challenges Netanyahu's Judicial Reform Plans
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
5 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resounds with Republican Voters
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
5 mins
Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
6 mins
New Protein Risk Score Predicts Mortality Risk in Heart Failure Patients
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
10 mins
The 2024 Presidential Election: Key Players and Potential Outcomes
Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform
10 mins
Actress Susan Hampshire Appeals for Assisted Dying Law Reform
New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
11 mins
New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app