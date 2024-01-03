en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Ex-Principal Challenges Contract Extension: A Look into Transgender Rights and ABA Job Protections

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:13 am EST
Ex-Principal Challenges Contract Extension: A Look into Transgender Rights and ABA Job Protections

Wesley Neumann, the erstwhile principal of Cape Town’s Heathfield High School, has initiated legal proceedings against a decision ratified by former Western Cape premier Helen Zille. The contention revolves around Zille’s move to extend Brian Schreuder’s tenure, the preceding head of education, beyond his retirement age. Neumann, who faced dismissal for defying an order to reopen his school amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, is now seeking to overturn Zille’s extension of Schreuder’s contract from April 2019 to March 2021 via the Western Cape High Court.

The Potential Reinstatement

Neumann contends that challenging the legality of this extension could potentially pave the way for him to reassume his position as headmaster. The incident has ignited a flurry of debates on the ethical implications of dismissing a principal for prioritizing public health amidst a global pandemic.

Transgender Accommodation in New Jersey Public Schools

Shifting focus to New Jersey, the article delves into the legal and ethical considerations that encompass transgender accommodation in public schools. The state’s Department of Education issued guidelines in 2018, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of transgender accommodation law. Recent policy amendments by several school districts have attracted the notice of the state attorney general as well as the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights.

American Bar Association: Strengthening Job Protections

On a related note, the American Bar Association is mulling over changes to bolster job protections for untenured law faculty. The proposed changes mandate law schools to hire full-time legal writing instructors and other untenured full-time faculty on ‘presumptively renewable long-term contracts’. These improvements have been widely endorsed by legal writing and clinical professors, as they aim to dismantle longstanding hierarchies and afford these faculty members increased job security and governance responsibilities.

0
Courts & Law Education South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Preston Police Department Handles Series of Incidents Over Holiday Week

By BNN Correspondents

Vehicle Seized in Bradford: Child Safety and Road Compliance Concerns Raised

By BNN Correspondents

Rising Crime Rates in Cork City Demand Urgent Attention

By BNN Correspondents

SIA Raids Policeman's House in Terror Funding Case: A Deep Dive into the Narcotics-Terror Nexus

By Rizwan Shah

Andover Resident Faces Legal Repercussions for Drink Driving in Basing ...
@Courts & Law · 7 mins
Andover Resident Faces Legal Repercussions for Drink Driving in Basing ...
heart comment 0
New Latvian Law Mandates Municipal Police in Every Municipality

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Latvian Law Mandates Municipal Police in Every Municipality
Chatham-Kent Man Arrested in Lottery Ticket Theft Case

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Chatham-Kent Man Arrested in Lottery Ticket Theft Case
Justice Joseph Guillory II Advocates for Community-Based Juvenile Justice

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Justice Joseph Guillory II Advocates for Community-Based Juvenile Justice
Eswatini Police Officers Charged with Corruption in Illegal Green Chert Trade

By Salman Khan

Eswatini Police Officers Charged with Corruption in Illegal Green Chert Trade
Latest Headlines
World News
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
1 min
Lazar Samardzic: Former Udinese Director Sees Bright Future Amid Napoli Transfer Speculations
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
1 min
Pro-Hamas Protests in London: Organized Effort or Spontaneous Uprising?
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
1 min
Montpellier Secures Loan Transfer of Silvan Hefti from Genoa
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
2 mins
Walter Hicks: An Under-the-Radar Prospect in 2025 College Football Recruiting
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
3 mins
Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan: A Beacon of Commitment Amid Political Change
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
3 mins
Political Instability in Kuwait: Implications and the Call for Reform
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
3 mins
Manchester United's Jadon Sancho in Talks for Loan Move to Borussia Dortmund
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
3 mins
Turning Tragedy into Hope: Blackburn Mother's Initiative Comforts Grieving Parents
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
3 mins
Premier League Festive Schedule Concludes; Eyes Now on FA Cup and Transfer Window
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app