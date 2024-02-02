Ex-Partner of Dentons Saudi Arabia, Amgad Husein, Sues Firm for Breach of Contract

In a significant legal development, former managing partner of Dentons Saudi Arabia, Amgad Husein, has lodged a breach of contract lawsuit against his erstwhile firm at the Business and Property Courts of the London High Court. This legal wrangle follows a few years after Dentons' associated Saudi offices underwent an internal probe.

The Tenure of Husein at Dentons

Husein captained Dentons' operations in Saudi Arabia from 2007 to 2017. His tenure was marked by his focus on offering counsel to major American, European, and Asian banking, industrial, and corporate institutions, thereby enhancing Dentons' reputation in the region. Dentons maintains a presence in Saudi Arabia, with offices in Riyadh and Jeddah, through an association with The Law Firm of Wael A. Alissa.

The Post-Dentons Phase for Husein

Following his exit from Dentons in 2017, Husein's current professional status remains undisclosed to the public. The lawsuit has been initiated seven years after his departure from the law firm, indicating a latent contention that has now come to the fore.

The Legal Representatives

In this high-profile lawsuit, Husein is represented by Sham Uddin of 10KBW. However, the legal representative for Dentons in this case remains undisclosed. Both parties involved in this legal tussle have been reached for comments, bringing the global legal fraternity's attention to the unfolding event.