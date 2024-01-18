Ex-Essex Police Officer Fined for Unlawful Access of Personal Data

A former officer of Essex Police, Tristan Adams, has been fined by Basildon Crown Court for the unlawful access of personal data pertaining to two teenage girls. Adams, 40, residing in Manor Drive, Wales, conducted unauthorized searches on police systems that targeted members of a police cadets unit in Southend-on-Sea, where he volunteered as a cadet leader.

Unlawful Access to Personal Data

Adams, who belonged to the South Eastern Division of Essex Police serving Southend-on-Sea, was found to have accessed data without any valid policing reason. Recorder Harrington mentioned that Adams had access to a ‘significant amount’ of information and highlighted the distress caused to the two 17-year-old girls by the breach of their personal data.

IOPC Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) initiated an investigation into Adams’ conduct after Essex Police reported it in December 2019. The findings from this investigation led the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to charge Adams in February 2021.

Consequences of the Breach

During the court appearance, Adams was ordered to pay a £1,000 fine for his offenses, £1,000 in prosecution costs, and a £100 statutory surcharge. Post the incident, Adams was dismissed from his position at Essex Police and barred from participating in the cadets.

In other news, former Met Police officer, PC Zain Anwar, was found to have altered the logbook of a car after driving down a prohibited road. He attempted to blame another officer for the incident and failed to admit his actions promptly. Anwar’s dishonest actions led to his addition to the Barred List held by the College of Policing, prohibiting him from being employed by police or related bodies.

On similar lines, a former Certis Cisco security officer deployed to the Singapore Police Force was found guilty of corruption and sentenced to three months and two weeks’ jail. He had accepted bribes from an illegal sex enhancement drug peddler, promising non-enforcement action in return. The officer was also fined S$70, with the possibility of an extra day in jail if the fine is not paid.