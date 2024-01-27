Ex-Attorney Langelihle Dube Sentenced for R2.3 Million Theft

In a verdict that shudders the legal fraternity, Langelihle Dube, erstwhile attorney, has been handed down a 10-year sentence by the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for pilfering R2.3 million from his clients. This high-profile case, spanning over a decade, has finally reached its denouement, casting a long shadow over the credibility of the legal profession.

Details of the Crime

The period between 2009 and 2011 saw Dube misappropriate funds from two separate clients. The first instance involved a diversion of a staggering R1.4 million from the Road Accident Fund (RAF), funds that were earmarked for a severely injured boy. In the second instance, Dube swindled R900,000 from an insurance payout that was intended for a deceased estate.

Unveiling the Deception

Despite the funds finding their way into Dube’s account, the rightful beneficiaries were never paid. This discrepancy was noticed and soon led to an investigation by the Attorneys Fidelity Fund and the police. The ensuing inquiry unveiled the sordid truth behind Dube's actions.

Verdict and Sentence

Initially, the prescribed minimum sentence for each count of theft is 15 years’ imprisonment. But, the court deviated from it due to Dube's poor health and meted out a 10-year sentence for the R1.4 million theft and an eight-year sentence for the R900,000 theft. These sentences are set to run concurrently. Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, confirmed the details of the theft committed by Dube and the subsequent sentencing.

This case serves as a stern reminder of the sacred trust placed in attorneys and the severe consequences when such trust is breached. However, it also highlights the diligent work of authorities in detecting such malpractices and ensuring justice is served, thereby restoring faith in the system.