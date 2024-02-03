Evidence Suppressed in Justin Schuback's Murder Trial: Rights Violation Cited

In a major development in the murder trial of Justin Schuback, Judge Joseph Nealon of Lackawanna County has ruled to suppress key evidence. Schuback, who stands accused of the 2017 murder of Robert Baron, owner of an Old Forge Pizza Shop, had his rights violated during an interrogation. Despite asserting his right to an attorney twice, the interrogation continued, leading to the judge's decision to suppress the evidence collected during this process.

Right to Counsel Violated

The motion to suppress the evidence was filed by Schuback's defense team in September 2023. The judge's ruling follows the principle of protecting a defendant's right to counsel and against self-incrimination. This violation occurred when Pennsylvania State Trooper Greg Allen and Lackawanna County Detective Sheryl Turner continued to interrogate Schuback despite his requests for legal representation.

Other Motions Denied

However, not all motions filed by the defense were successful. Judge Nealon denied requests to suppress cell phone tracking evidence and to change the trial venue. This means that 'Cell Site Location/Range-to-Tower Evidence', which could prove crucial in establishing Schuback's location at the time of the alleged crime, remains admissible in court.

Community Reaction and Trial Rescheduling

Local residents expressed their disappointment with the suppression of the interrogation evidence, but remain hopeful that the cell phone evidence can shed light on the case. Schuback, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of homicide, robbery, burglary, and abuse of a corpse, will face the rescheduled trial on May 6, 2024.