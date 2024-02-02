Euronickel Industries in North Macedonia Faces Bankruptcy Amid Unpaid Wages Claims

The tides of uncertainty have rolled in over Euronickel Industries, a key player in North Macedonia's industrial sector. The primary court in Kavadarci has initiated bankruptcy proceedings against the company, marking a significant development in the ongoing saga of the beleaguered entity.

Euronickel's Financial Woes

Workers at Euronickel, previously known as Feni Industries, triggered the court proceedings. Their request emerged from the company's failure to pay wages for three months, adding to the list of grievances against the organisation, which employs over 800 workers. The company's operational challenges have multiplied, with increased energy costs and reduced order volumes exacerbating their financial woes.

Bankruptcy Administrator Takes Charge

The court has appointed Aco Petrov as the bankruptcy administrator, a move that signals the formal commencement of the bankruptcy process. Petrov is now tasked with managing the company's assets and debts, offering a glimmer of hope to the unpaid employees.

Komercijalna Banka's Asset Sale

Simultaneously, Komercijalna Banka, Euronickel's main creditor, is in active negotiations for the sale of seized assets. These assets, worth roughly 37.9 million euros, were obtained through a forced collection of claims process. The bank has made it clear that the bankruptcy proceedings will not hinder the asset sale, providing some reassurance to potential investors. This announcement is a crucial element in the unfolding narrative of Euronickel Industries, a company that was purchased by the Switzerland-based private equity fund Global Special Opportunities Ltd (GSOL) in 2019.

As the bankruptcy proceedings progress, the fate of Euronickel Industries hangs in the balance, with the livelihood of hundreds of employees woven into the fabric of this financial unraveling. As the negotiations continue and the assets change hands, the impact of this bankruptcy will echo through North Macedonia's industrial and financial sectors.