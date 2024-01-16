EU Court Ruling Paves Way for Subsidiary Protection for Women Facing Gender-Based Violence

On January 16, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) delivered a landmark judgment, granting Member States the authority to extend subsidiary protection status to women facing gender-based violence in their home countries. This ruling, tied to the case C-621/21, pivots around a Turkish national of Kurdish origin residing in Bulgaria. This woman, a Muslim divorcee, alleged forced marriage, physical abuse, and threats from her husband, leading her to seek subsidiary protection under EU law (Directive 2011/95) for fear of life-threatening repercussions upon return to Turkey.

Advertisment

Interpreting Protection under Key Conventions

The European Union has historically shielded women at risk through its interpretation of several articles and conventions. These include the Geneva Convention, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), and the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention). The recent judgment revolves around the interpretation of certain specific articles and a request for a preliminary ruling in a case denying the initiation of a procedure for granting international protection to an endangered woman.

Granting Refuge from Gender-Based Violence

Advertisment

The CJEU clarified that women could qualify for refugee status if subjected to physical or mental violence, encompassing sexual and domestic violence. If the conditions for refugee status remain unmet, women can obtain subsidiary protection if they risk execution or violence exposure. This ruling was a response to the case of a Turkish woman of Kurdish origin who had lodged an international protection application in Bulgaria, claiming forced marriage and threats from her husband.

UN Women’s Efforts to Combat Violence

UN Women is actively working against violence towards women and girls, including harmful practices like FGM and child marriage. Their focus also includes addressing sexual harassment and online violence, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They aim to reinforce the connections between gender inequality, violence against women and girls, and harmful practices to confront these issues comprehensively.

The CJEU's judgment acknowledges the grave risks women can face due to their gender and offers a means of protection within the EU's asylum framework. This decision marks a significant stride in addressing the unique vulnerabilities of women facing persecution or serious harm in their home countries, and sets a precedent for future asylum cases within the EU.