Conflict & Defence

Estonian Court Overturns Fine on MP Jaak Valge in Soviet-Era Flag Incident

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
Estonian Court Overturns Fine on MP Jaak Valge in Soviet-Era Flag Incident

In a recent ruling, a court in Harju County, Estonia has overturned a previous decision by the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA). The annulled ruling imposed a fine on Jaak Valge, a member of the Riigikogu, Estonia’s parliament, for his supposed involvement in an incident involving the hoisting of a Soviet-era flag.

The Controversial Flag Incident

The incident transpired when Andres Aule raised the flag of the Estonian SSR, a relic from the Soviet era, outside the Writer’s House located in Tallinn’s Old Town. Jaak Valge was present during the incident, but was not actively involved in the act. The PPA fined both individuals, arguing that the act constituted a public disturbance.

Reassessment of the Case

However, the Harju County Court took a differing stance. The court concluded that Valge’s mere presence at the incident did not make him an accomplice to a misdemeanor. Additionally, Aule’s act of raising the flag was not classified as a misdemeanor.

Contextualizing Aule’s Actions

Aule defended his actions, explaining that the flag raising was a protest against the display of a bas-relief of Soviet-era writer Juhan Smuul. According to Aule, the display could be distressing to survivors of Soviet repression in Estonia. The court deemed Aule’s explanation credible and ruled that his actions lacked the subjective element of a misdemeanor.

Following the judgment, the flag, which had been in PPA’s possession, is to be returned to Aule. However, the court’s decision is not final. It can still be appealed to the Supreme Court within a 30-day timeframe.

Conflict & Defence Courts & Law Estonia
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

