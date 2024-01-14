en English
Courts & Law

Essequibo Coast Man Remanded on Murder Charges: The Tragic Altercation

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Essequibo Coast Man Remanded on Murder Charges: The Tragic Altercation

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the community of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast, a man identified as Elroy Matthias, 20, has been charged with a murder that occurred on the seventh of January, 2024. The victim, Ricardo John, aged 25, reportedly succumbed to fatal injuries after an intense altercation.

An Indictable Charge

Matthias, also known by his nickname ‘Chinee Boy,’ was presented before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The charge levied against him is indictable, meaning that it is a serious criminal charge that generally requires a formal trial. Matthias was not required to enter a plea as the charge was read. He was, however, remanded to prison after being denied bail. His next court appearance is slated for the 24th of January, 2024.

A Fatal Altercation

The incident that led to John’s untimely demise reportedly unfolded at a local shop where both men were present. Matthias, who is said to be the reputed husband of John’s ex-girlfriend, confronted John. An argument ensued, and it is alleged that Matthias used a cutlass during this dispute to inflict a fatal chop to John’s chest. Following the attack, Matthias absconded from the scene.

Aftermath of the Attack

John was left critically injured after the attack. He was rushed to the hospital, but the severity of his wounds proved too much. He passed away in the hospital, leaving behind a grieving community. The incident has highlighted the need for conflict resolution strategies and mechanisms to prevent such tragic outcomes in the future.

Courts & Law Crime Guyana
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

