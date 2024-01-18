Employee Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Goodwill Industries-Big Bend

Ja'Quontavius Bivens, an employee at Goodwill Industries-Big Bend, has launched a legal battle against his former employer, alleging gender and disability discrimination. The lawsuit, lodged with Leon County Circuit Court, Florida on December 29, accuses Goodwill of violating the Florida Civil Rights Act by perpetrating discriminatory practices against Bivens, an African American male with a learning disability.

Advertisment

Disparate Treatment and Employment Conditions

In his lawsuit, Bivens asserts that he was subjected to disparate treatment and differing employment conditions after joining Goodwill. Although he dressed in 'traditional' male attire for his interview in April 2022, his subsequent choice to wear a wig, makeup, and a dress to work reportedly sparked laughter and stares from his colleagues. This alleged derision marked the beginning of his struggle within the workplace environment.

Work Pace and Termination

Advertisment

As per the lawsuit details, Bivens was reprimanded for his work pace and was eventually terminated in May 2022, citing low production numbers as the reason. However, Bivens contends that other employees demonstrating similar performance were not subjected to the same punitive action. He argues that this disparity in treatment serves as evidence of discrimination.

Looking for Justice

The lawsuit emphasizes that Bivens experienced discrimination due to his gender nonconforming style. His legal representative, Cassandra Wright, is seeking redress for the alleged unjust treatment that he underwent during his tenure at Goodwill Industries-Big Bend. The case underscores the ongoing struggle for equal rights and fair treatment for all, regardless of gender identity or disability.