en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Elipse Industries Triumphs in High-Stakes Land Dispute

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:22 pm EST
Elipse Industries Triumphs in High-Stakes Land Dispute

In a high-stakes legal battle that has gripped the business world, the High Court of Yola has ruled in favor of Elipse Industries Limited in a contentious dispute over land ownership and mining rights in Gidan Zuma, Sugu District, Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State. This verdict brings to a close a contentious chapter between Elipse Industries and Ajiya Global Fleet Concept, and reaffirms the legitimacy of Elipse’s mining operations in the disputed territory.

Contention over Ownership and Mining Rights

The dispute was initiated by Ajiya Global Fleet Concept against Elipse Industries, alleging trespassing and claiming ownership of the disputed land through a sales agreement dated February 8, 2022. Elipse Industries, on the other hand, argued that they had legally acquired the rights to mine copper and manganese on the land in 2019, with consent from the landowners and a Mineral Title from the Federal Government.

Unrecognized Sales Agreement and Fraudulent Claims

The court found that the landowners did not recognize the sales agreement presented by Ajiya Global Fleet Concept, stating they had not sold their land to anyone. This finding cast a cloud of doubt over Ajiya’s claims and left the sales agreement, which was at the heart of their argument, effectively invalidated.

Judgement in Favor of Elipse Industries

In a decisive ruling, Hon. Justice Kyanson Samuel Lawanson dismissed Ajiya Global Fleet Concept’s case for lack of merit, affirming Elipse Industries’ mining rights on the land. This verdict reinforces the prominence of due diligence and legitimacy in land acquisition and mining rights, setting a precedent for similar disputes in the future.

0
Courts & Law Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
12 seconds ago
Taft Law Firm Sues Arkham Tower Over Building Maintenance and Asbestos Issue
In a recent legal development, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP has launched a lawsuit against Arkham Tower LLC, a subsidiary of Stratacache Inc. The law firm, a tenant of the Stratacache Tower since 2010, alleges a failure on Arkham’s part to adequately maintain and manage the building at 40 N. Main St. Continuous Maintenance Issues
Taft Law Firm Sues Arkham Tower Over Building Maintenance and Asbestos Issue
Washington Pioneers Legal Stand Against 'Stealthing' with House Bill 1958
15 mins ago
Washington Pioneers Legal Stand Against 'Stealthing' with House Bill 1958
Houston Faces Shadows of Familial Violence: Two Women Charged with Murder
15 mins ago
Houston Faces Shadows of Familial Violence: Two Women Charged with Murder
Tenant Sues Landlord and TD Bank Over Unauthorized Account Access
13 mins ago
Tenant Sues Landlord and TD Bank Over Unauthorized Account Access
Nyamira Court in Kenya Lauded for Swift Handling of Child-Related Cases
14 mins ago
Nyamira Court in Kenya Lauded for Swift Handling of Child-Related Cases
San Antonio Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop, Suspects at Large
14 mins ago
San Antonio Police Officer Shot During Traffic Stop, Suspects at Large
Latest Headlines
World News
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
3 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
3 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
3 mins
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
Iowa's Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules
3 mins
Iowa's Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
3 mins
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
3 mins
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
3 mins
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
4 mins
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions
4 mins
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
13 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app