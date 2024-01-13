Elipse Industries Triumphs in High-Stakes Land Dispute

In a high-stakes legal battle that has gripped the business world, the High Court of Yola has ruled in favor of Elipse Industries Limited in a contentious dispute over land ownership and mining rights in Gidan Zuma, Sugu District, Ganye Local Government Area of Adamawa State. This verdict brings to a close a contentious chapter between Elipse Industries and Ajiya Global Fleet Concept, and reaffirms the legitimacy of Elipse’s mining operations in the disputed territory.

Contention over Ownership and Mining Rights

The dispute was initiated by Ajiya Global Fleet Concept against Elipse Industries, alleging trespassing and claiming ownership of the disputed land through a sales agreement dated February 8, 2022. Elipse Industries, on the other hand, argued that they had legally acquired the rights to mine copper and manganese on the land in 2019, with consent from the landowners and a Mineral Title from the Federal Government.

Unrecognized Sales Agreement and Fraudulent Claims

The court found that the landowners did not recognize the sales agreement presented by Ajiya Global Fleet Concept, stating they had not sold their land to anyone. This finding cast a cloud of doubt over Ajiya’s claims and left the sales agreement, which was at the heart of their argument, effectively invalidated.

Judgement in Favor of Elipse Industries

In a decisive ruling, Hon. Justice Kyanson Samuel Lawanson dismissed Ajiya Global Fleet Concept’s case for lack of merit, affirming Elipse Industries’ mining rights on the land. This verdict reinforces the prominence of due diligence and legitimacy in land acquisition and mining rights, setting a precedent for similar disputes in the future.