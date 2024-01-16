Eleventh Circuit Court Overrules Pay Bias Settlement, Citing Lack of Mutual Assent

In a landmark ruling, the Eleventh Circuit Court has overturned a lower court's decision involving a pay bias lawsuit pertaining to a female athletic director in Alabama. The lawsuit, which has been closely watched by legal and labor rights communities, posed serious questions about equitable pay and the enforceability of settlements.

Advertisment

Troubled Waters of Settlements

The director had initially agreed to a settlement in the lawsuit but later revoked her agreement. The revocation occurred before the school board, the entity with the authority to approve the deal, could give its consent. The case has thus thrown a spotlight on the complexities and potential pitfalls in the process of legal settlements, particularly those involving labor and employment rights.

Alabama State Contract Law: The Deciding Factor

Advertisment

The appellate court's decision hinged on Alabama state contract law. According to this law, for a binding agreement to be formed, there must be an offer, acceptance, exchange of adequate consideration, and mutual assent. In particular, the court emphasized that an acceptance is only valid if it is made by someone with the authority to accept the offer or if the offer explicitly allows for acceptance by performance.

Implications of the Ruling

The ruling dictates that the settlement cannot be enforced as the director's agreement was revoked prior to the school board's approval. This circumstance led to a lack of the necessary mutual assent for a binding contract. The Eleventh Circuit Court's decision underscores the importance of mutual assent in contract law and the role of authoritative approval in enforcing settlements. This ruling is likely to have significant implications for similar cases in the future, forcing legal professionals and parties involved in such disputes to pay close attention to the minutiae of contract law and settlement procedures.