The independent electoral commission of Ireland, known as An Coimisiún Toghcháin, is currently under scrutiny for its interpretation of 'durable relationships' in the context of a proposed constitutional amendment on the family unit. The interpretation of this term is crucial, as it will potentially redefine the traditional concept of a family in the country. The chair of the commission, Ms Justice Marie Baker, provided a rather speculative explanation, suggesting that a durable relationship could be indicated by factors such as jointly receiving a wedding invitation or a Christmas card.

Role of the Electoral Commission

The primary role of the Electoral Commission is to provide reliable information to the public during elections and referendums. It is currently running a nationwide information campaign about the upcoming referendums, which includes proposed changes to the constitution on issues such as the definition of family. During a recent visit to the Hawk's Well Theatre in Sligo as part of this campaign, Ms Justice Baker explained the implications of the proposed changes, including the recognition of different kinds of relationships as durable relationships.

Criticism and Debate

The Commission's interpretation of 'durable relationships' has sparked debate and criticism. Critics argue that the definition provided by Ms Justice Baker is speculative and unclear, as the ultimate interpretation will be made by the courts. The chair acknowledged that hard cases will be left to the courts, using measures such as whether others send the couple a Christmas card. This has raised concerns about how the courts will interpret 'durable relationships' and whether this definition will be consistent across cases.

Implications of the Interpretation

The interpretation of 'durable relationships' has significant implications for the proposed constitutional amendment. If the amendment is passed, it will expand the concept of the family to include various kinds of relationships, potentially including polygamous and polyamorous relationships. The Commission did not label the discussion on the inclusion of such relationships as misinformation, describing it instead as 'humorous debate.' This suggests that such relationships could possibly meet the criteria for 'durable relationships' if they receive societal recognition. However, this lack of clarity may impact public confidence in voting for the amendment.