Courts & Law

ED Seizes Properties Associated with TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
ED Seizes Properties Associated with TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kolkata, has seized eight properties belonging to the firm Leaps and Bounds, associated with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee. The estimated value of one of these properties alone stands at a staggering Rs 7.5 crore. This information was disclosed to the Calcutta High Court by the ED’s lawyer during a court hearing presided over by Justice Amrita Sinha.

Seizure and Investigation

The ED’s action comes as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corruption and illegal procedures. The central agency’s lawyer made it clear that the probe is expected to unearth more information regarding recruitment corruption in the future. In conjunction with the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also conducted its own probe into the matter.

Reports Submitted to Justice Sinha’s Bench

Both the ED and CBI have submitted separate investigation reports to Justice Sinha’s bench. The CBI’s report highlighted corruption in recruitment processes and pointed out illegal procedures in the allocation of tasks to firms. In the face of these findings, the subsequent court hearing has been scheduled for the following Wednesday.

Orders for Court Appearance

For the upcoming hearing, Justice Sinha has ordered the ED’s joint director and a senior medical officer from ESI Hospital to make a court appearance. The proceedings of this hearing will be closely watched, as it could potentially impact the political landscape in Kolkata.

Courts & Law India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

