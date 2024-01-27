ECOWAS Court of Justice Hits Record High in Judgments Delivered in 2023

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice has delivered a record 64 decisions, including 59 judgments and 5 rulings in 2023, surpassing its previous benchmarks of 41 judgments in both 2021 and 2022. This accomplishment has been crowned as the highest annual output since the Court's inception in 2001.

Behind the High Performance

The President of the Court, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, attributes this achievement to the dedication and collaborative efforts of the judges and staff. A decline in the pending cases from 180 at the end of 2022 to 165 at the end of 2023 also marks a significant stride towards efficiency. The Court, since its inception, has conducted 1440 court proceedings and adjudicated 402 judgments out of the 678 cases filed.

Anticipating Future Challenges

Justice Asante expressed optimism in the Court's performance for 2024 despite anticipating a rise in human rights cases due to regional unrest and attempted coups. This confidence stems from recent recruitments and promotions aimed at bolstering productivity. The Court, as of now, has 168 pending cases, including those initiated at the beginning of 2024.

Looking Ahead

After its annual recess, the ECOWAS Court of Justice is set to resume court sessions on January 29, 2024. With its highest annual judgment output in its rear-view mirror and a fortified team of judges and staff, the Court stands prepared to uphold its mandate and deliver on its promise of justice.