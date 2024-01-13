EC$4 Dispute Leads to Assault: Owia Resident Fined or Faces Imprisonment

In a shocking incident, a discord over EC$4 between two friends took an ugly turn, resulting in one of them facing a fine or a prison sentence. The event took place in Owia on December 24, 2023, where Stevenson Lavia, a 33-year-old resident, was involved in a violent altercation with his friend, Dennis Lorraine.

The Unraveling of the Conflict

The two friends, known for their drinking camaraderie, were consuming strong rum at a shop when the dispute ignited. Lorraine had entrusted Lavia with EC$4 to procure juice from another shop. However, Lavia returned empty-handed, leaving again without an explanation. This ignited the argument when Lorraine demanded his money back.

The Escalation

The argument took a violent turn when Lavia assaulted Lorraine with an unidentified object on his forehead. Not stopping there, he then hurled a stone at him, striking his right arm. The confrontation continued with Lavia hitting Lorraine on the back of his head with another stone.

The Court’s Verdict

Lavia, who has one prior conviction, did not offer any mitigating statements in his defense before Magistrate Bertie Pompey at the Colonarie Magistrates’ Court, which was held in Georgetown. As a consequence, Pompey ordered Lavia to pay a fine of EC$300 within a month. Failure to pay the fine would result in a two-month imprisonment sentence for Lavia.