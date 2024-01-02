en English
Courts & Law

Eastlawn Elementary School Principal Faces Charges for Alleged Sex Offense

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
On January 2, 2024, Daniel McInnis, the principal of Eastlawn Elementary School, stood before the court for the first time following his arrest for an alleged felony statutory sex offense involving a 9-year-old student. The incident reportedly occurred on school property during school hours on November 21, 2023. The Burlington Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit initiated an investigation into McInnis on December 8, 2023, following a tip-off about his supposed misconduct with a pupil.

McInnis’s Suspension and Arrest

In the wake of the allegations, the Alamance Burlington School System swiftly suspended McInnis with pay on December 11. The charges were formally filed against him on December 29, leading to his arrest and subsequent detention at the Alamance County Detention Center.

Court Appearance and Bond Request

During his initial court appearance, 43-year-old McInnis requested a court-appointed attorney. His defense sought a lower bond, citing his clean record, stable family life, and regular church attendance. Despite these arguments, McInnis was handed a secured bond of $250,000, with a follow-up court date scheduled for January 23.

School’s Reaction to the Allegations

The school system expressed its shock over the allegations against McInnis, who had been working at Eastlawn Elementary School since 2011, first as an assistant principal and later as principal from 2012. The school emphasized its commitment to the wellbeing of its students and families. They assured that thorough background checks are conducted on all employees, although it was admitted that they could not anticipate future behaviors.

Courts & Law Crime Education
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

