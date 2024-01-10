Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Ushers in New Law Year with Traditional Ceremonial Opening

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) is set to kick off the New Law Year 2024 with its time-honored Ceremonial Opening on January 12th, 2024, under the progressive theme ‘Innovation and Justice Reform.’ The event’s narrative this year will be painted by Grenada, the chosen host Member State.

The Ceremony

The ceremony will commence with a church service held across most of the Member States and Territories, including a distinguished service at the Bethesda Methodist Church in Dominica. Following the spiritual observance, a procession and the inspection of a Guard of Honor by Resident Judges in Dominica will set the tone for the Special Sitting at the Supreme Court Building in Roseau.

Leading the discourse, the Chief Justice, Dame Janice M. Pereira, will deliver the feature address from Grenada. The Special Sitting will be streamed live, enabling other speakers from the Member States and Territories of the Eastern Caribbean to make their live appearances thereby fostering a sense of unity and collaboration.

Public Participation

In an era defined by its technological advancement, the event will be live-streamed on numerous media platforms. This digital initiative encourages public participation, allowing the Ceremonial Opening of the Law Year 2024 to reach a wider audience.

Established in 1967, the ECSC serves six independent states and three British Overseas Territories in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States. With the theme ‘Innovation and Justice Reform’, the ECSC looks towards a future of unlimited jurisdiction, echoing its commitment to progress and reform.