en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Ushers in New Law Year with Traditional Ceremonial Opening

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court Ushers in New Law Year with Traditional Ceremonial Opening

The Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) is set to kick off the New Law Year 2024 with its time-honored Ceremonial Opening on January 12th, 2024, under the progressive theme ‘Innovation and Justice Reform.’ The event’s narrative this year will be painted by Grenada, the chosen host Member State.

The Ceremony

The ceremony will commence with a church service held across most of the Member States and Territories, including a distinguished service at the Bethesda Methodist Church in Dominica. Following the spiritual observance, a procession and the inspection of a Guard of Honor by Resident Judges in Dominica will set the tone for the Special Sitting at the Supreme Court Building in Roseau.

Leading the discourse, the Chief Justice, Dame Janice M. Pereira, will deliver the feature address from Grenada. The Special Sitting will be streamed live, enabling other speakers from the Member States and Territories of the Eastern Caribbean to make their live appearances thereby fostering a sense of unity and collaboration.

Public Participation

In an era defined by its technological advancement, the event will be live-streamed on numerous media platforms. This digital initiative encourages public participation, allowing the Ceremonial Opening of the Law Year 2024 to reach a wider audience.

Established in 1967, the ECSC serves six independent states and three British Overseas Territories in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States. With the theme ‘Innovation and Justice Reform’, the ECSC looks towards a future of unlimited jurisdiction, echoing its commitment to progress and reform.

0
Courts & Law Grenada
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
5 mins ago
17-Year-Old Boy Shot at Home in Suspected Targeted Attack
Chicago was shaken early this morning when a 17-year-old boy named Ralph Yarl was shot in his home. Authorities are probing the incident, suspecting a targeted attack that led to such a grim occurrence. A Mistaken Address, A Life-Altering Moment The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently unclear, but what we do know is that
17-Year-Old Boy Shot at Home in Suspected Targeted Attack
Officer Injured During Larceny Investigation, Suspect At Large
45 mins ago
Officer Injured During Larceny Investigation, Suspect At Large
Manhattan Federal Prosecutors Launch Ground-Breaking Whistleblower Initiative
47 mins ago
Manhattan Federal Prosecutors Launch Ground-Breaking Whistleblower Initiative
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
6 mins ago
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Teenager Shot in Home: A Triggered Attack and a Reignited Debate
9 mins ago
Teenager Shot in Home: A Triggered Attack and a Reignited Debate
Sydney Police Crack Down on Organized Crime: Major Arrests Made
45 mins ago
Sydney Police Crack Down on Organized Crime: Major Arrests Made
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
5 mins
Punjab Lokpal Summons AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora Over Corruption Allegations
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
5 mins
Breakthrough Microfluidic Device Mimics Complex Neuro-Epithelial Connections in the Human GI Tract
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
5 mins
Republican Party Grapples with Internal Conflict and Strategic Decisions
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
6 mins
Haas F1 Dismisses Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Appoints Ayao Komatsu
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
6 mins
Supreme Court Reversal in Bilkis Bano Case: A Spotlight on Executive Clemency
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
7 mins
Keith Pelley Appointed as New CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
7 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Race, Comments on Nikki Haley's Prospects
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
7 mins
High-ranking NATO Official, Wendy Gilmour, Steps Down
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
8 mins
Study: Plant-Based Diet Reduces COVID-19 Infection Risk
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
1 hour
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
3 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
5 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
13 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app