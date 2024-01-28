E. Jean Carroll Wins $83.3M in Defamation Case Against Donald Trump

In a landmark ruling, a federal jury in Manhattan has ordered former President Donald Trump to pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll for defamation. This significant verdict emerges in the wake of Carroll's allegations that Trump sexually assaulted her in a New York department store in the 1990s.

Verdict Breakdown

Following less than three hours of meticulous deliberation, the jury determined the compensatory and punitive damages. Trump was conspicuously absent from the courtroom proceedings. The compensatory damages tally up to $18.3 million, including $7.3 million for emotional harm and $11 million for harm inflicted on Carroll's reputation. These are meant to cover actual losses suffered by Carroll.

In a striking move, the jury further awarded $65 million in punitive damages, a clear indication that they believed Trump acted with malicious intent.

Defendant and Plaintiff Reactions

Throughout the case, Trump has remained staunch in his denial of the accusations. He has previously dismissed Carroll's claims as a publicity stunt aimed at selling her book. He even went as far as stating that she was 'not my type.'

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, emphasized the significance of the verdict, asserting it sends a powerful message that the law applies to everyone, including former presidents. 'This is a triumph for truth and the rule of law,' Kaplan said.

Trump's Appeal and Legal Implications

In response to the verdict, Trump announced his intention to appeal, criticizing the legal system and asserting that his First Amendment rights are being infringed upon. The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has previously rejected Trump's claim that he was immune from damages in this case due to his presidential status.