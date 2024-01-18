E. Jean Carroll Testifies Against Trump in Defamation Trial

E. Jean Carroll, an author and columnist, stepped forward in a Manhattan federal court, testifying against former President Donald Trump in a civil defamation trial. The purpose of this trial is to determine the damages owed to Carroll by Trump for defamatory statements he made following her accusations of him raping her in a New York City department store during the mid-1990s.

Carroll's Claims and Legal Proceedings

Carroll alleges that the accusations against Trump resulted in significant damage to her reputation. This trial follows a previous jury decision in a related case, which found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, and awarded Carroll $5 million. However, this decision is being appealed by Trump. The current trial's primary focus is strictly on deciding the amount of damages, with Carroll's legal team seeking at least $10 million.

Clash in the Courtroom and Trump's Absence

During the proceedings, there was a heated exchange between Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, and Judge Lewis Kaplan, due to the relevance and repetitiveness of questioning Carroll's income and social media history. Trump was not present in the courtroom, as he had gone to Palm Beach, Florida for his mother-in-law's funeral. Previously, he was warned by Kaplan for disruptive outbursts during Carroll's testimony.

Implications for Trump's Future

The case is part of the numerous legal challenges Trump faces, including criminal charges and multiple civil cases. Trump has woven these legal issues into his 2024 presidential campaign narrative and continues to be the GOP frontrunner, despite these ongoing trials.